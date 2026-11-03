Patriots Urged to Trade for Chargers Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The New England Patriots grinded their way through a rainy 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, and while it wasn’t their best outing, there’s no doubt this was a huge win for the Pats. Not only is winning in Miami always difficult, but the Patriots managed to come out on top despite being without a handful of key players.

While New England should benefit from getting healthy over the next few weeks, it’s clear this team could use some help at the upcoming trade deadline. One area of need for the Pats is the pass rush department, which is why they were recently urged to swing a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers for Pro Bowl linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu.

Patriots Urged to Trade for Tuli Tuipulotu

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New England has somewhat improbably done a great job of creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks this year, despite having one of the worst pass-rushing groups on paper. Harold Landry III and Dre’Mont Jones were supposed to lead the way at this spot, but Landry hasn’t played at all this season, while Jones has been outproduced by unheralded players like Elijah Ponder (who leads the team with six sacks) and second-round rookie Gabe Jacas.

It certainly helps that New England has studs like Milton Williams and Christian Barmore playing along the interior of its d-line, but this is a group that could benefit from adding another de facto pass rusher. That just so happens to be what Tuipulotu specializes in, as he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2025 after he racked up a career-high 13 sacks in 16 games.

So far this season, Tuipulotu hasn’t been as dominant (30 tackles, three sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles), although that is likely a byproduct of playing on a miserable Chargers team. With L.A. set to sell at the deadline, Daniel Popper of The Athletic labeled the Patriots as the best fit for Tuipulotu if the Chargers decide to unload him at the deadline.

“Tuipulotu is a young, ascending and well-rounded edge rusher who is in the final year of his rookie contract,” Popper wrote. “The Chargers and Tuipulotu engaged in extension negotiations in the offseason. The two sides could not come to terms on a deal. Tuipulotu took a big step as a player in 2025. He has sustained that performance this season. Since the start of 2025, Tuipulotu ranks 12th in pressure rate among players with at least 250 pass-rush snaps.”

Should the Patriots Trade for Tuli Tuipulotu?

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Tuli Tuipulotu #45 of the Los Angeles Chargers takes the field prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Chargers have taken a weird stance ahead of the trade deadline, as they have tried to indicate that they aren’t selling, even though they are the last winless team in the league. While it would be a shock if Los Angeles doesn’t unload some of its spare parts, it remains to be seen if it has any interest in moving Tuipulotu.

The two sides tried to negotiate a contract extension over the offseason, but they failed to find common ground. As a result, this could be L.A.’s last shot at moving Tuipulotu and getting something in return for him, which is where New England could swoop in and make a play for him. The asking price (and subsequent contract he’d require) would be expensive, but if the Patriots want to make a big move, this one appears to be right there for the taking.