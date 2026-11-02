New Orleans Saints HC Kellen Moore Gives Jordyn Tyson Injury Update

The New Orleans Saints have hope for Jordyn Tyson’s debut. They still don’t have a confirmed return to practice.

That was the gap between ESPN insider Adam Schefter’s encouraging report Sunday and coach Kellen Moore’s more cautious comments Monday, Nov. 2. Schefter reported that Tyson could play against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8. Moore stopped short of confirming the rookie receiver would even practice Wednesday.

For a Saints team waiting all season for its first-round pick, the distinction leaves another checkpoint between an encouraging report and an actual return.

Kellen Moore Leaves Jordyn Tyson’s Practice Return Unresolved

Asked whether Tyson would practice this week, Moore said the Saints were still evaluating their injured-reserve players.

“As far as medical, the IR guys are still to be determined,” Moore said. “They’ll have some work today with the training room, and then we’ll make a decision whether Wednesday is the ideal time to bring them up and make their practice availability, so we should know here shortly.”

That answer offered considerably less certainty than the optimism surrounding Tyson a day earlier.

Schefter reported Sunday that Tyson could return from his hamstring injury against Cleveland, while leaving open the possibility that his debut would come later.

“But even if it’s not then, he is not far away from playing,” Schefter wrote.

The two updates can coexist. Schefter described the earliest possible game return; Moore described a medical decision that remained unfinished. Moore did not rule Tyson out against Cleveland or say Schefter’s reporting was wrong.

But he also did not endorse that timetable. As of his Monday comments, the Saints were still deciding whether Tyson should resume practicing.

Tyson remains on injured reserve. Returning to practice and being activated to play are separate steps, so a Wednesday appearance would be progress without automatically settling his availability against the Browns.

Moore Says Jordyn Tyson Has Not Suffered a Setback

The other significant part of Moore’s update concerned why Tyson’s recovery has stretched this long.

The Saints selected Tyson eighth overall, but his rookie season has yet to reach its first regular-season appearance. As Heavy previously detailed, New Orleans placed him on injured reserve with a designation to return before the season.

That move preserved his opportunity to play in 2026. It did not establish when he would be ready.

Asked Monday what was holding Tyson back as his absence approached three months, Moore pointed to the medical evaluation.

“No, we’re just letting the medical side go through that evaluation to decide when it’s best for him to be back playing full football,” Moore said. “He’s making really good strides and we’ll be ready as soon as that becomes an option.”

Was the recovery taking longer than originally expected?

“Not necessarily, no,” Moore said.

Had there been a re-injury or aggravation?

“No, he’s just been on this plan.”

That is an important distinction from a new injury delaying his debut. Moore described an ongoing recovery process, while declining to put a firm date on its completion.

The Saints’ bye week had made Cleveland a natural return target. Now that game week has arrived, the next development to watch is whether Tyson gets clearance to practice Wednesday. Before New Orleans can unveil its first-round receiver on Sunday, it needs to get him back on the practice field.