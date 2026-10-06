Saints Lose 45-24; Olave’s Status for Vikings Uncertain

Chris Olave walked off the Caesars Superdome turf under his own power for the New Orleans Saints with under two minutes remaining, and the short trip to the sideline may matter more than the final margin losing 45-24 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints Suffer More Than The Loss

New Orleans trailed Atlanta 45-17 when Tyler Shough hit Olave on a five-yard completion. On the tackle, Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. appeared to catch the receiver’s left knee. Olave got up, took a few uneven strides, and left the field without help. He did not come back.

The timing invites a hard question for head coach Kellen Moore. The game was already decided. Keeping a star receiver in for late snaps in a blowout is a familiar NFL habit, but it is a habit that looks different once that player is limping. Olave had already produced, finishing with eight catches for 116 yards. Those numbers now sit beside an injury that did not need to happen for the outcome to be settled.

Was Playing Olave Late A Mistake?

Hindsight. Yes. The Saints still scored on the same drive Olave was hurt. Devaughn Vele’s touchdown reception pulled the final score to 45-24. The points did not change the result, and they arrived after the offense’s top target had already exited favoring a knee. In a season in which NFC South losses still carry weight, the late production looks expensive.

Severity is unknown yet on Olave. Walking off is better than being carted, yet knee injuries often look manageable on the field and worsen after swelling sets in. Team doctors will examine Olave overnight and again Tuesday most likely. Only that evaluation will show whether he has a realistic path to next week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Saints Banged Up For Week 5?

They have injuries already to running back Travis Etienne Jr., and Alvin Kamara was also getting banged up in tonight’s game. If Kamara can’t go for the Saints, it will be Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson who together managed a paltry 27 yards off of 9 carries tonight.

And to top it off, as I mentioned you may have to go into the game against the Minnesota Vikings without Chris Olave. Olave has been on a tear this season with 35 receptions for 491 yards and 1 touchdown. He is averaging 14.0 yards per reception which is incredible. This is the type of season that gets you in the All-Pro discussion, and that’s how good he has been this year.

Until the diagnosis is public, the clearest image from an otherwise one-sided Monday night is a productive receiver leaving a game that no longer required him. Now at 1-3, you face the 4-0 Vikings who rank as the best NFL Defense in several categories possibly without your top offensive weapon.