Giants Get Bad News on Cam Skattebo Before Eagles Game

On Sunday, the 4-2-1 New York Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Entering Week 9, the New York Giants are the favorites in the NFC East. That has come somewhat surprisingly, as New York has been hit with the injury bug throughout the entire season. The Giants already lost quarterback Jaxson Dart and pass rusher Brian Burns to season-ending injuries.

Additionally, the Giants may now be without running back Cam Skattebo for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

New York Giants Running Back Absent From Practice

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “RB Cam Skattebo (hamstring) again working on the side with a trainer and not practicing. “

Raanan added regarding the state of New York’s running back position: “Giants at the moment have 2 healthy RBs on the active roster — Devin Singletary and Greg Derosiers, who was signed off Chargers practice squad last week. Clearly shorthanded at the position with Tyron Tracy on IR and Skattebo also dealing with a hamstring problem and in doubt for Sunday vs. Eagles. They do have Phil Mafah and Eric Gray on the p-squad.”

In New York’s previous game against Houston, Skattebo registered 17 carries for 124 rushing yards and one touchdown. His 42-yard run in overtime was his longest carry of the season and among the most important plays in New York’s victory. However, he appeared to suffer his hamstring injury during that long run.

After the injury occurred, Cam Skattebo expressed that he believed he would be okay; however, the running back has now missed consecutive practices.

Following Monday’s practice, where Skattebo also worked on the side, head coach John Harbaugh said, “It’s going to be probably day to day up to the game for those guys. We’re going to just have to see where we’re at. I’ll probably have more information toward the end of the week.”

New York Giants Running Backs

Prior to New York’s game against the Houston Texans, the team’s running backs had underperformed, which led to Harbaugh calling them out.

The team’s running backs responded with a combined 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Texans. Unfortunately, Tracy was forced to go on injured reserve after an injury in the game, and Skattebo’s status appears in doubt for Week 9.

New York has also been constantly linked to Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor in a potential trade. Whether Skattebo’s availability has any impact on New York’s decision to give up significant assets for Taylor is unknown.