Giants Reveal Potential Jaxson Dart Return Date

Had someone told New York Giants fans that the team would be leading the division entering Week 8 of the NFL season, the logical assumption a fan might have had is that quarterback Jaxson Dart had taken the next step in his development and cemented himself as the future of the franchise.

Instead, it’s been a tumultuous first seven weeks of the NFL season for New York. Dart, who impressed in the season opener against Dallas, suffered an apparent season-ending knee injury in Week 2. He was replaced by Jameis Winston, who had a few up-and-down performances. Then, New York replaced Winston with J.J. McCarthy, whom the team acquired in a trade after Dart’s injury.

Currently, McCarthy appears poised to lead the Giants for the remainder of the season, as he’s impressed during the last five quarters of NFL football he’s played. However, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed that Jaxson Dart is not giving up on a potential return this season.

Potential Return for New York Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart

Schoen told reporters, “He’s doing the best he can. I know it’s tough for him. He’s coming to the team meetings. He’s back in the quarterback meetings. So he’s around. He’s not weight-bearing yet. So he’s on his crutches. But he’s staying as positive as he can. He’s around, which I think is good, mentally being around the guys, being around football still. And he still thinks if we make the playoffs that he’s going to be able to come back.”

Schoen added, “That’s just his mindset. He got hurt in the Rams game. He’s in the locker room trying to do pass sets, dying to go back in the game. So, he’s one of those guys you appreciate his toughness and grit. And you’ve got to protect him from himself sometimes. You guys saw the way he played his rookie season. You love the toughness in the competitor. And he’s going to come back stronger and better than ever.”

Dart’s injury carried a four-to-six month recovery timeline. Four months from Dart’s injury would be the Wild Card round of the playoffs. While it seems unlikely that the New York Giants would risk Dart rushing back, it appears the quarterback will try.

Reaction to Potential Jaxson Dart Return

Regarding Schoen’s comments, Giants Wire’s John Fennelly wrote: “Dart wants to play again this season, but the Giants aren’t rushing him back. With McCarthy around, there’s no need to. They will let the timeline play out and not allow him to return before he gets a clean bill of health. That won’t likely be until the Giants are done playing this season.

When Dart does return, he’ll be wanting his starting job under center back. McCarthy may not be ready to hand it over.”

Schoen said of New York’s quarterback room, “It’s a really good room, I would say. It’s probably one of the stronger ones in the league.

Unfortunately, (Quarterback) Jaxson (Dart) won’t be back this year. And then to have, you know, the two young guys with Jaxson and J.J., both talented players, it’s a good position to be in. It’s a good position to be in. And hopefully J.J. and Jameis can stay healthy throughout the rest of this year. And J.J. can continue to play at a high level. He did a really good job on Sunday. I was impressed with how he played.”