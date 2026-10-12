Jameis Winston Reacts to Giants Tie With Commanders in Week 5

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston reacted to the team recording a tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

Winston and the Giants came back from being down 27-13 to finish with a 27-27 tie against the Commanders after a wild overtime period that saw both teams blow the chance to score gimme field goals.

Jameis Winston Reacts to Wild Tie Against Commanders

Speaking to reporters following the game, Winston shared his comments on the Giants’ wild tie game against the Commanders.

“I’m really just grateful that it was a tie. That’s the first tie that I’ve been a part of. So it’s just really good to know that we can get so much better and just eliminate the negatives and build on the positives. Emotionally, man, I’m just grateful that we found a way to persevere and make it a game,” Winston said.

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Jameis Winston Not Upset at Cam Scattebo

The Giants had the chance to put the game away late in the OT period with a short field goal for the win, but RB Cam Scattebo fumbled the ball, foiling the Giants’ chances at a comeback.

Thankfully for the Giants, the Commanders blew their own chance at a comeback seconds later when Washington QB Jayden Daniels foolishly ran out the clock when he should have spiked the ball or thrown it out of bounds.

Especially knowing how the game ended in a tie and not a loss, Winston said that he is not upset at his teammate and that he hopes everyone in the Giants locker room can use it as a learning experience.

“My view of that was, thank the Lord that our defense made a stop for us to get a tie. Cam Scattebo is one of our best players, right? I had a fumble early in the third quarter that hurt us. We’ve got to have each other’s back, regardless, and I always got his back,” Winston said.

“But like I said, there’s always learning moments in every single game, and I’m happy that we are able to learn from this with the tie. Would I have wanted it to be a win? Of course I wanted it to be a win. But the fact is, it’s a tie, so we have to stick together, we have to continue to be a family, and we have to eliminate the negatives and build on the positives.”

Despite the tie, the Giants remain atop the NFC East through the first five weeks of the season, as the team is 3-1-1 through their first five games of the season.

With the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Commanders all struggling through the early part of the season, the Giants look like the best team in their division right now, and if they can keep up this winning type of football, they actually have a chance to pull off a massive upset and win their division.

But first things first, and that’s a date with Winston’s old team, the New Orleans Saints, in Week 6.