John Harbaugh Explains Why Giants Wanted Overtime in Week 5

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh explained why he was comfortable with his team going into overtime in their Week 5 game.

The Giants and Washington Commanders ended up in a 27-27 tie in a wacky Week 5 matchup that saw both teams blow the chance to win the game late in overtime, resulting in a rare tie for both clubs.

For Harbaugh, the Giants actually had the chance to take a 28-27 lead late in the fourth quarter, but instead of going for a two-point conversion, Harbaugh chose to kick an extra point and take his chances in overtime.

John Harbaugh Explains Not Going for Two-Point Conversion in Week 5

Speaking to the media the day after the Giants and Commanders battled to a 27-27 tie, Harbaugh explained his thought process behind going for an XP instead of a two-point conversion and heading into overtime instead of trying to win the game outright during regulation.

“It’s a great question, kind of in that sense of, what do you do? We definitely, I think generally speaking, theoretically, you go for two, then you see if you have to go for two twice and give yourself a chance to win the game in regulation. But the way the game was going, as we talked about it, I just decided that I wanted to put it into overtime, that if we got to that point, that I wanted to put it into overtime. So I didn’t want to take the chance on a two-point conversion. I thought overtime gave us the best chance. Plus, it’s a road divsion game, so the tie isn’t the worst thing for the road team. So I just feel like, all in all, I made that decision to go for one and go to overtime if it came down to two scores,” Harbaugh said.

Giants Riding High Into Week 6

Despite tying the Commanders, the Giants still maintain sole control of the NFC East in Harbaugh’s first season behind the sideline in New York, as the team has a 3-1-1 record right now to lead the pack in their division.

The Giants next head back home and take on the New Orleans Saints in a Week 6 matchup that they also have a good chance to win. While the current odds for this game see the Giants as very slight home underdogs, it’s a winnable game against a mediocre Saints team that has proven to be very inconsistent this season.

The way these two teams match up, this could very well be a high-scoring shootout, but we’ll have to wait and see how the game plays out on Sunday.

Should the Giants win the game, they will improve to 4-1-1, which will keep them on top of the NFC East, but even if they lose the game, they would still be slightly in the lead. Right now, this Giants team — which missed the playoffs the last three seasons — is playing with house money, as Harbaugh has proven early on to be the perfect coach to turn the culture around in New York.