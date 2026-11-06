Giants Get Important Malik Nabers Injury News Before Week 9

The New York Giants have found themselves at the center of quite a bit of trade chatter throughout the week, but it is important to remember that they have a big divisional contest on their hands in Week 9. With the Philadelphia Eagles on deck, the Giants are going to be intent on further strengthening their stranglehold on the NFC East division as we reach the midway point of the season.

Philly is battered by injuries heading into this game, but New York isn’t all that healthy either. One guy whose status suddenly became the subject of discussion on Thursday was star wide receiver Malik Nabers after he missed practice with a knee injury. On Friday, the Giants received a definitive update on Nabers’ availability for their clash with the Eagles.

Malik Nabers Good to Go for Giants in Week 9 vs. Eagles

In a lot of ways, Nabers has been the glue holding the Giants’ offense together so far this season. With guys continually rotating in and out of the lineup, Nabers has managed to suit up for all seven of New York’s games, even though he entered training camp still recovering from a torn ACL that cut his 2025 campaign short.

For the most part, Nabers has looked like the star he was during his rookie campaign. Even though he has had to catch passes from three different quarterbacks, Nabers has still put up big numbers, as he’s caught 48 passes for 605 yards and two scores. Without his production, the Giants are not sitting atop the NFC East division.

As noted above, an ACL injury cut Nabers’ sophomore season short, so anytime he pops up on the injury report, there is going to be some cause for concern. After missing practice on Thursday, though, Nabers managed to log a full participation on Friday, which led to him entering the weekend without an injury designation.

Giants WR Malik Nabers (knee) is good to go, while RB Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is doubtful,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Giants Expecting More Big Things From Malik Nabers in Week 9

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants carries the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Nabers has really found his groove recently, as he’s racked up at least 110 receiving yards in each of his past four games. He has quickly developed a strong rapport with J.J. McCarthy under center, and while he will likely get matched up against Quinyon Mitchell for the majority of the team’s upcoming game, Nabers is simply playing too well for anyone to expect him to get locked up for the entirety of this game.

Whatever this knee injury is that Nabers is dealing with is something that the Giants will obviously monitor, but it doesn’t seem like a huge issue for the time being. As a result, Nabers will be leading the way for New York on offense against Philadelphia as it looks to pick up its fifth win of the 2026 campaign.