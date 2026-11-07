Giants Trade Pitch Sees Them Land Star Running Back, but it Isn’t Jonathan Taylor

The New York Giants have been active in trade discussions across the league ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, but the guy they continue to get heavily linked to is superstar Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. New York has been plagued by issues at the running back position all year long, and it is looking to solve that situation with one move to acquire Taylor.

Nobody knows if the Colts are actually going to trade Taylor, and even if they do, the asking price for him is reportedly sky-high. Several other teams are also in the running for Taylor’s services, so there’s a decent chance the Giants miss out on him. In the event they do, let’s take a look at a trade pitch that would see New York’s front office pivot and swing a deal for Tennessee Titans star running back Tony Pollard.

Giants’ Tony Pollard Trade Pitch

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Giants receive: RB Tony Pollard

Titans receive: 2028 third-round pick

Landing Taylor would obviously be ideal for the Giants, but they may have to look elsewhere, and if that ends up being the case, Pollard isn’t a bad alternative. Despite being trapped in a desolate Titans offense, Pollard has remained a productive playmaker, and he certainly increased his trade value with a pair of huge performances against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals in consecutive weeks.

Pollard has racked up at least 1,000 rushing yards in four straight seasons, with the first of those campaigns in 2022 seeing him earn a Pro Bowl selection. He is on pace to reach that mark again, as he’s racked up 595 yards and six touchdowns on 133 carries, with the majority of that work coming in the Titans’ past two games (46 CAR, 246 YDS, 5 TD).

The last time we saw New York play, Cam Skattebo carried the team to victory with 124 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The problem is that Skattebo has continued to struggle with fumbling issues, which has put him in the doghouse with head coach John Harbaugh. Even with this big game, the Giants’ involvement in the running back trade market indicates they are not sold on Skattebo.

While he’s older for a running back, Pollard is as productive as he’s ever been, and a move to a more consistent offense could help him take another step forward on the field. Tennessee is one of the worst teams in the league, and Pollard is in the final year of his contract, which eliminates much of the leverage it may have. Still, without the right assortment of picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, New York has to dip into its 2028 stash and part with a third-rounder here.

Would the Giants, Titans Be Interested in This Tony Pollard Trade Pitch?

Getty Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard.

Pollard could very well wind up being a rental for the Giants (or whichever other team acquires him), which immediately is a bit of a red flag, especially from New York’s perspective. Teams are clearly valuing established talent over draft picks more than ever now, but even then, a 2028 third-round pick feels pretty pricey, especially when considering Pollard turns 30 in April and will hit free agency after this season wraps up.

And yet, the running back market is inflated thanks to Taylor, and with the Titans not in a rush to move Pollard, this is the price you have to pay in order to land top-tier talent. Even though it doesn’t get a 2027 draft pick, Tennessee would have to be thrilled with this return considering where it currently stands. From a New York perspective, this is probably a bit too expensive, but if it misses out on Taylor, pivoting to Pollard is a realistic plan, assuming the price is right.