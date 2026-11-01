Vikings Make Decision on Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Before Week 8

This offseason, the New York Giants reunited with fan favorite wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., as they signed him to a one-year contract.

Beckham Jr. was previously unsigned during the entire 2025 season, and was even suspended for six games for a PED violation by the NFL. Additionally, Beckham Jr. had disappointed in his last NFL stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, as he was released before the season concluded.

Despite this, Beckham Jr. unexpectedly earned a roster spot with the Giants after an impressive preseason. Unfortunately, his preseason performances did not carry over into the regular season as the veteran receiver did not register a catch in his three games with the Giants before being released. Beckham Jr. was targeted only once while seeing the field for limited snaps.

After his release, Beckham Jr. joined the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. The Vikings elevated Beckham Jr. from their practice squad to their active roster for their Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints; however, Beckham Jr. was ultimately inactive.

Minnesota Vikings Make Decision on Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Vikings did not elevate Beckham Jr. from the practice squad. Since being elevated for their Week 5 matchup, Beckham Jr. has remained on Minnesota’s practice squad.

NFL teams must announce practice squad elevations by 4 p.m. ET the day before the game. Beckham Jr. will have to wait at least another week before potentially making his Vikings debut.

According to the NFL, Beckham Jr. can be elevated two more times before the Vikings make a decision on his roster status. The NFL states on its website: “Each practice squad players can be elevated for a maximum of three regular season games in the same League Year. After this, any subsequent elevation of the player will require the team to add him to their 53-man Active/Inactive List. The team must then waive or terminate his player contract before the player can be re-signed to the Practice Squad. If the player is re-signed to the Practice Squad this way, the player is again eligible to be elevated for the previously mentioned maximum of three games.”

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Role

Regarding Beckham Jr.’s role with the Vikings, Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell said, “He’s on our practice squad. He’s doing great. We’ll kind of deem that week in and week out based upon whether we elevate him or not and get him going.”

O’Connell added of Beckham, “Can’t say enough about how he’s been since we brought him in. He was ready to go in New Orleans if we needed him, and I know that’s going to be the case moving forward.”

After New York released him, it is fair to wonder how much the former Pro Bowl receiver has left in the tank. New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh did not appear to believe Beckham Jr. could be a significant contributor, as he stated after Beckham’s release, “It wasn’t working for us. We didn’t think it would make us better or we’d have had him on the field. That’s really the end of the conversation. That’s it.”