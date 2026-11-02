Aaron Glenn Strongly Responds to Breece Hall Jets Trade Talks

Braelon Allen has been thriving since New York Jets running back Breece Hall was put on the shelf due to injury.

On Monday, November 2, head coach Aaron Glenn was asked if they have been receiving trade interest on Hall ahead of the deadline.

“Guys, listen, Breece is still a part of this team. I understand how the noise happens when things like this happen, but I’ve said it before we’re in the business of keeping good players, and he is one of our better players. So Breece will still be here,” Glenn responded.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini followed up with a clarifying question to Glenn that there wouldn’t be any scenario in which Hall was traded.

“We’re in the process of keeping good players,” Glenn answered back.

Hall Is Set to Return to the Lineup

If Hall isn’t traded ahead of Week 9, then he is expected to make his return to the Jets.

Coach Glenn said after the loss to the Raiders that Hall was “very close” to playing in the game. ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler said the team was “hoping” he’d be ready for the road game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport shared a similar sentiment during an appearance on “Good Morning Football” on Monday, November 2.

“First of all, the health situation: Breece Hall has missed the last several games with a quad injury; my understanding is he is now good to go and should play next week,” Rapoport revealed.

Hall has missed the last five games for the Jets since getting hurt in Week 3.

Cryptic Hall Social Media Activity

Hall took to social media this week and posted a cryptic response that sparked trade rumors online. After the game against the Raiders, Hall appeared to have deactivated his X account.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY gave a Hall trade update on his pre-game report on Sunday, November 1.

“From my understanding, the Jets have not had any conversations about moving Hall. They value him, they love him as a 1-2 punch with Braelon Allen, and they want him to be on this team for the foreseeable future. That’s why they paid him this past offseason,” Hughes explained.

From yesterday: Jets not planning on trading Breece Hall https://t.co/C3bUPOHo4e— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 2, 2026

The focus now shifts to offensive coordinator Frank Reich. How does he deploy Hall and Allen together in the same backfield on the same offense? Allen has been too good to shove on the bench. Reich will have to find creative ways to get them on the field at the same time and maximize their talents together.

If you close your eyes, there are ways that this can work, but it’s hard to have much faith in Reich considering his inconsistencies this season in getting his best players the ball on a week-to-week basis.

“Jets RB Braelon Allen is on pace for 1,200 yards and six rushing touchdowns this season. Allen had 120 rushing yards (total) [through] Weeks 1-4. His 17-game average from his last four games? 1,891 rushing yards, 9 TDs. He has been tremendous as the starter,” Hughes posted.