Aaron Glenn Shares Concerning David Bailey Jets Injury Update

The New York Jets are dealing with a surprise injury to prized rookie David Bailey.

Head coach Aaron Glenn revealed that Bailey is dealing with a groin issue and said he won’t practice on Wednesday, October 28.

“David Bailey and Max Mitchell, they will be out today, but we’ll see how the week goes with those guys,” Glenn explained.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said, “Bailey finished the game on Sunday, but came in Monday with the groin issue.”

Bailey finished the game on Sunday, but came in Monday with the groin issue. https://t.co/cwU9rNto3t— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 28, 2026

Bailey Has Been Fantastic

If the Jets don’t have Bailey on Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, that would be a devastating blow. It’s still too early to determine whether he will or won’t play, but it isn’t a good sign that he isn’t practicing on Wednesday.

Bailey, 23, was the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of April’s draft. He instantly became the highest-drafted defensive player in Jets history.

Bailey has started all of the first seven games of the season. With those opportunities, he has totaled 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, nine quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, and a pass deflection.

Bailey leads the league in forced fumbles among edge rushers (three), per PFF. He is also fourth in the league in sacks (5.5), per ESPN.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bailey has a 63.9 overall grade, a 59.4 pass rush grade, and a 65.6 run defense grade. That ranks 57th, 74th, and 46th among 112 qualifying edge defenders in the NFL.

The Rest of the Jets’ Injury Report

Glenn said pass rusher Joseph Ossai and nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat won’t practice on Wednesday, October 28, and he considers both players in the “week-to-week category.”

During the Glenn era, when he has referenced a player as week-to-week at the podium, that has more often than not meant that they won’t be playing this week.

The Jets signed former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Amari McNeill this week. That could be an insurance plan if Sweat is set to miss time. ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on the “Jets Collective” podcast that Sweat “is going to be down for a while.”

Sweat got injured during the Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. There was some friendly fire when Jets defensive back Dane Belton tried to take down Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. Belton ended up hitting Sweat low. He had to be attended to by medical personnel, but he was able to walk off the field under his own power. However, he was quickly ruled out for the rest of that contest.

Other Injuries to Monitor

Two players won’t practice, but nothing to worry about; they have veteran rest days: defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and linebacker Demario Davis. The Jets have been doing that throughout the season.

Three players for the Jets will be “limited” in practice on Wednesday, October 28: running back Breece Hall, offensive lineman Dylan Parham, and running back Braelon Allen.

“We will see how the week goes with those guys,” Glenn added.