NFL Dishes Out Costly Punishments Over New York Jets Game

The NFL expectedly came after New York Jets start Minkah Fitzpatrick for his actions in the win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Fitzpatrick was fined not once but twice. That includes being docked $17,911 by the league over his hit on Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion in the first quarter. The NFL framed it as a “hit on a defenseless player.”

That play came on a Browns first-and-10 from the Jets 25-yard line.

The fine is the standard amount for a first-time offense of a hit on a defenseless player, and Fitzpatrick revealed that he received it during the past week.

He appealed the NFL’s decision. The could reduce, if not eliminate the fine. It caused a lot of commentary, including from Jets head coach Aaron Glenna and Browns head coach Todd Monken, both of whom defended Fitzpatrick amid “dirty” claims.

For his part, Concepcion largely echoed those sentiments.

“It was a scary hit, but I got up from it, and I was actually trying to get back in the game. But due to league protocol, I wasn’t allowed back out there. I don’t fault anybody. I know I know the game that I signed up to play. This game is a very physical game. To me, it wasn’t a dirty hit. It was just a football play. I know what I signed up for. I love this game. This game has brought so much positive into my life,” Concepcion told reporters on October 16.

“I’m never hesitant. I’m never scared. It’s just football, and it was just unfortunate that that happened to me.”

The bigger issue for Fitzpatrick is he now has one strike toward a one-game suspension.

Two more strikes of the same kind would trigger the suspension. Fitzpatrick can get some of his money back from the fine, even if he loses his appeal, if he avoids further incidents of this kind for the rest of the season.

The other unfortunate part of the situation, though, is that this strike will follow Fitzpatrick into future seasons.

Jets’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Docked Twice By NFL

Fitzpatrick’s other fineable offense occurred less than three minutes of game time before his hit on Concepcion in the Jets’ win over the Browns.

The NFL fined him $11,941 for a facemask, which also occurred during a hit on Concepcion. Again, this is a standard fine for a first-time infraction of this kind. Fortunately for Fitzpatrick, it does not carry the same three-strike implications as his hit does.

However, a second infraction could see the NFL fine Fitzpatrick as much as $17,911.

The NFL did not fine any other Jets players for actions committed during the game. That is a positive development for Glenn and the coaching staff.

NFL Goes After Browns Linebacker Over Jets Game

The Browns did not escape without feeling the NFL’s ire, though. The NFL fined Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger $14,889 for “unnecessary roughness” and illegal “use of the helmet.” It is for a second-quarter play that went uncalled during the eventual 17-12 Jets win.

Schwesinger attempted to take on a block by Jets center Josh Myers during a New York first-and-10 run play that saw Isaiah Davis gain 8 yards.

Browns defensive backs Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit made the stop.