Jets Get Great News Days Before Patriots Contest

The New York Jets are getting some much-needed reinforcements before they take on the New England Patriots in Week 6.

Head coach Aaron Glenn provided an update on the injury report on Friday, October 16.

“Guys that will be practicing today full is Kenyon Sadiq; he will be finishing up his protocol. Dane Belton, he will be full. Omar [Cooper Jr] will be full today. Kiko [Mauigoa] will be back. So it’ll be good to have those guys back in action and ready to go,” Glenn said.

The Return of the Rookie

Cooper has been out of action for the last four games. He made his debut during the season opener. Cooper had one reception for 30 receiving yards, but at the end of the play he suffered an ankle sprain. The Jets placed him on injured reserve before Week 2. This was the first week that he was eligible to be activated off of IR. Just because he was eligible didn’t necessarily guarantee that he would be making his return this week.

“Yeah, I’m excited for any of our guys that actually misses time and gets a chance to come back, and gets a chance to play. But I hear what you’re saying because it’s a rookie that had a really big catch in that first Tennessee game on things that we expect from him when it comes to the catch-and-run opportunities that we feel like he will do a good job,” Glenn described.

“To be able to see him really get back into a flow and try to create those things that we expect from him but again I always say this man any of our guys that misses a good amount of time and come back, I’m always excited to see those guys,” Glenn added.

Glenn also confirmed that he expects Cooper to be activated off IR. That means the Jets will have to make a corresponding roster move to open up a spot for him on the 53-man roster.

“Oh yeah, I do. I’m looking forward to seeing him go out there and play,” Glenn said.

A Pleasant Surprise

Sadiq being a full participant and finishing up the NFL’s concussion protocol is a pleasant surprise. He looked like he got knocked out during the Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

No concussion is created equal. Every player responds differently when returning from these types of injuries. However, it is rare for players to suffer a concussion and be able to return to action within the same week.

This will provide yet another offensive weapon for Frank Reich and Geno Smith on Sunday.

Through the first five games of the 2026 season, Sadiq has certainly shown flashes, but it hasn’t been consistent production. Some of that may be on Sadiq, but a lot of it is on the offensive play calling.

He broke out against the Detroit Lions with seven receptions for 105 receiving yards and a touchdown. With the offense getting healthier, that should give Sadiq more chances to show what he’s made of.