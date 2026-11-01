Rex Ryan Fires Back at Ashton Jeanty After Disrespectful Jets Comments

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty took a shot at the New York Jets’ defense ahead of their matchup in Week 8.

Rex Ryan didn’t take kindly to that.

“First off, that would never be said about one of my teams, period. Alright, because there would be consequences to that, I’m telling you. No. 1, this is what I’m going to tell the kid, and again, I’m going to say this on NFL Sunday Countdown. I am going to go up to the kid before the game, and I’m going to make sure to tell him that we are not intentionally going to hurt you. We are not going to intentionally hurt you. We heard what you said, but the reason we are not is because you stink anyway. Alright, you’re soft as cotton,” Ryan said when asked how would he handle this situation if he was the current Jets head coach on “NY Gameday” on ESPN New York.

“Quite honestly, 3.1 a carry; you haven’t done jack in this league. We want your [expletive] in there. Alright, trust me, you help us; the backup is a hell of a lot better than you. So we want you in there. I want you to understand, son: see you later, but we’re going to annihilate this kid. We used to say put Riddell’s on him because that was the name of the helmet. We’re going to slap some damn Riddells on this kid on every down,” Ryan continued.

Ryan Explains How He Would Deliver a Message

“Like, to start the game in the first quarter, I would send a message to that kid and everybody else in the league. My message would be this: No. 1, I am not gonna let you get back to the line of scrimmage. I’ll be blitzing dudes off the edges all day long; I’m not going to let you breathe. I’m going to make you pass protect. We’re going to run your [expletive] over, over and over and over again,” Ryan warned.

“Trust me, we’re stepping on you under piles; we’re stomping on your hand. We’re going to make sure that you know that was the stupidest thing that you could have done … That is about as disrespectful as you can be, especially coming from a guy who might be one of the biggest draft busts in the last 10 years. So I’ll make sure that he knows that,” Ryan added.

Jeanty said there are some defenders on the Jets who don’t want to tackle. That is about as damning a comment/insult that you can deliver to another player. Jeanty’s words have picked up extra steam considering his own struggles early on during his NFL career.

Challenge Will Be More Difficult

It has proven difficult for the Jets to stop anybody’s rushing attack this season. The Jets rank 24th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (127.7 per game).

On Saturday, October 31, the Jets placed starting nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat on injured reserve. He will be out for at least the next four games, but the injury isn’t expected to be season-ending, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

If the Jets are going to stop Jeanty and this Raiders rushing attack, it’ll have to be a team effort. Jeanty’s comments made their way to the Jets locker room and throughout the coaching staff.

It’ll be up to the team to see if they take any pride after being disrespected. Can they do something about it? We are about to find out on Sunday, November 1.