Ex-Jets QB Is Back in the NFL After Signing With Seahawks

Welcome back to the league, former New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez.

The Seattle Seahawks announced on social media that they signed Martinez to the practice squad.

Interestingly, Martinez is being added to the Seahawks roster to provide some insurance for Sam Darnold, who is injured. Another former Jets quarterback.

“Martinez gives the Seahawks depth behind Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe with Darnold ruled out for Sunday’s game against Arizona due to a quad injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Bears. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Darnold would not go on injured reserve and described him as week to week with the injury,” Seahawks senior reporter John Boyle wrote.

Martinez spent time on the Jets in two separate stints in 2024 and 2025. He is a former UFL regular season MVP and UFL Championship MVP quarterback.

“Martinez led the league in rushing with 528 yards through the regular season. He was No. 3 in passing with 1,749 yards and tied for second in passing touchdowns with 15. He was also No. 2 in the UFL in total offense with 2,277 yards. Martinez was responsible for 18 touchdowns (15 passing, 3 rushing), which tied for most in the UFL,” the league announced in a press release after he won the award.

Jets Are the Rebound

A panel of five NFL Media Group analysts all predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would beat the Jets in Week 9.

“While both teams enter Week 9 on a losing streak, there are not many games that could offer a better get-right environment to the Chiefs than a meeting with the Jets at home. Kansas City’s offense has taken a step back with injury woes at receiver and defenses bottling up Kenneth Walker III, but Gang Green should offer far less resistance than Seattle and Denver did in the last two weeks,” Dan Parr wrote.

“Aaron Glenn’s crew has allowed 30.7 points per game in its three-game losing streak, second-most in the league during that span. No team has allowed more EPA per dropback over the last two weeks than New York (0.53), and that was against the likes of Malik Willis and Kirk Cousins. Glenn’s offense is coming off a season-high 33-point performance, but Geno Smith might be without his top weapon, Garrett Wilson, who is in the concussion protocol. It’s been more than two years since the Jets won on the road against an above-.500 team, and it would take a very uninspired performance from Patrick Mahomes and Co. to end that skid on Sunday,” Parr added.

Harsh, but not untrue. The Jets have been a get-right opponent throughout the season. Miami was winless until they faced the Jets. The Las Vegas Raiders had lost four in a row until the Jets helped them snap their losing ways.

The Jets could be the antidote once again for the Chiefs. If the green and white are looking for support outside of the building, they aren’t going to find it. That belief will have to come from within for each player if they hope to pull off the upset.