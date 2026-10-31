NFL Trade Rumors: Colts Trading Jonathan Taylor, Garrett Wilson Off-Limits, & Bears’ Jaylon Johnson

NFL Trade Rumors continue to heat up as we get closer to the November 10th Trade Deadline. What is next for the league?

The latest NFL trade rumors might give us a clue…

The San Francisco 49ers are looking for receivers . Unfortunately for them, so are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

. Unfortunately for them, so are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The New York Jets have been getting calls on wide receiver Garrett Wilson. However, the Jets have made it clear that Wilson is not available in a trade .

. Elsewhere, the Chicago Bears aren’t done making moves after acquiring Jeffery Simmons. While Khalil Mack appears to be a target, one insider suggests that they could listen to offers on defensive back Jaylon Johnson.

after acquiring Jeffery Simmons. While Khalil Mack appears to be a target, one insider suggests that they could Jaylon Johnson. Everybody seems to be wondering about Jonathan Taylor and where he will end up. The Indianapolis Colts running back is the belle of the ball at this year’s trade deadline. ESPN reports that the Colts are open to trading Taylor and have received several calls.

and have received several calls. The Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos have all expressed some level of interest in Taylor .

. The Colts’ main hesitation in trading Taylor is the effect the transaction would have on the locker room. Carlie Irsay-Gordon doesn’t want to lose the locker room, and trading away Taylor may do just that.

Now, onto the big board…

NFL Trade Rumors: All Eyes on Jonathan Taylor

Here are the top names available at the NFL Trade Deadline.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have already begun their fire sale with the recent trades of DeForest Buckner and Nelson. However, many other players could find themselves on different teams before the November 10th deadline. He is an explosive running back that could be a target for contending teams to increase their depth. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers. Khalil Mack is one name that every Chicago Bears fan is keeping their eyes on. Mack is on an expiring contract and could be brought back to the Bears, despite his team-first mentality in the midst of rumors. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars. Yes, the Jaguars lead the AFC South, but Thomas has seen his targets and playing time drop dramatically this season. The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for wide receivers and could turn to Thomas. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns. The word on Jeudy in Cleveland is that he is not being “actively shopped.” However, a trade could be had if there was a substantial enough offer given. This could be an interesting name to watch as we approach the deadline. Josh Downs, Colts. With the Colts recent moves, the latest reports indicate that Downs has requested a trade. With many teams in the mix for receiving help, the Colts should have no problem getting a deal done between now and November 10th.

NFL Trade Rumors: Is There Another Bears Trade Brewing?

Here are the best defensive players who could be available ahead of the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline.

Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals. Sweat and the Cardinals are heading for a separation, which has been the case since the offseason. The Patriots, Bears, and Cowboys are just a few teams that could poke their heads around Sweat.

Yaya Diaby, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Diaby is heading for free agency and has been playing great football lately. The Buccaneers have a natural replacement on their roster, which would make a Diaby trade easier to execute.

Daron Payne, Washington Commanders. The Commanders are in the basement of one of the NFC’s most competitive divisions and could sell some pieces at the deadline. The Jaguars could be a fit, as they look to improve their pass rush.

Riq Woolen, Philadelphia Eagles. Of all the players that the Eagles could trade away, rival executives are led to believe that Woolen is one whose name comes up often. He has high upside and a very digestible contract at $1.26 million base salary following signing bonuses and restructured bonuses.

Patrick Queen, Pittsburgh Steelers. Queen will likely stay in Pittsburgh, given their winning record. However, because of rumors of a trade this past offseason, place Queen in the “not likely but maybe” category of being traded.

Shemar Stewart, Cincinnati Bengals. Stewart is a young body who has gotten pushed out of the defensive end rotation on the Bengals. The Eagles and Detroit Lions are seen as the best fits to acquire him.

Maxx Crosby, Los Angeles Raiders. There are enough teams desperate for pass rushing help as the NFL Trade Deadline draws near. But, are any of those teams desperate enough to roll the dice on Crosby? With the Raiders on a losing streak, exploring the market for Crosby is not out of the question.

Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons. The 29-year-old safety could find himself on the trade block if the Falcons begin to falter. However, they have the same record as the Carolina Panthers with both clubs having a .429 winning percentage. Even if they made the playoffs, there is plenty of competition in the NFC.

Will McDonald IV, New York Jets. McDonald could see himself being dealt, despite surviving the firesale that the Jets had at last year’s trade deadline. His affordable contract could have him slip under the radar and land with a team that is less of a sure thing to reach the Super Bowl.

Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins. As the Dolphins continue to lose games, it paints a bigger target on their back that says, “trade with me.” Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Brooks is one of their few tradeable players they can sell off to add more draft capital.

Kristian Fulton, Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will likely need to get create for them to solve their receiver problem. That creativity might involve trading away Fulton (who is on an expiring deal), and packaging that pick with other assets to acquire a WR. Fulton’s inconsistent snaps, plus expiring high-priced contract make him the ideal candidate to get moved.

NFL Trade Rumors: Offensive Players Contenders Could Target

Here are all of the offensive players that could help out a contending team, or a team trying to build something for the future.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints. As the Saints continue to freefall and Kamara continues to struggle, this could be the end of Kamara’s time in New Orleans. This kind of transaction would definitely be a change-of-scenery transaction.

Jauan Jennings, Minnesota Vikings. Jennings only signed a one-year deal with the Vikings. However, he has had a very limited number of targets this year. With the 49ers dealing with all of their receiver injuries, Jennings could be a natural fit for them if the Vikings decide to move on.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens don’t have many extra bodies at receiver, however, Bateman has primarily been a secondary option. Because of this, he could potentially be moved to a team that would use him more.

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers aren’t trading Jones…for now. They are prioritizing their depth. However, never say never, because all it takes is for one team to blow them out of the water with a proposal that knocks their collective socks off.

Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills. Things are a little rocky for Palmer in Buffalo right now. He is being used less and less, despite DJ Moore being injured. It’s possible that they try to move Palmer to free up some money to spend elsewhere.

NFL Trade Rumors: The Trades That Have Already Happened

In surprising fashion, a few trades have already transpired that have caught onlookers off guard.

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans. (TRADED TO THE BEARS). The Titans are not actively selling, but with their season spiraling, it’s not out of the question for them to make some “sells.” Trading Simmons to the highest bidder would be the best way to recoup draft capital. Adam Schefter provided full details of the deal: Full trade terms, per sources: Bears receive: Jeffrey Simmons a 2028 5th-round pick. Titans receive 2027 and 2028 first-round picks and a 2027 fourth-round pick.