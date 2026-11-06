Biggest Loser Of Joe Milton Decision Doesn’t Even Play For The Eagles

The shocking Tanner McKee benching for the Philadelphia Eagles isn’t just a loss for the ex-Stanford quarterback.

In fact, the biggest loser of the change isn’t even in the Eagles’ building!

Once it was revealed that the Eagles were going to start Joe Milton over McKee for the Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants, many remembered who the Eagles wanted to bring in over the ex-Dallas Cowboys practice squad passer: Andy Dalton.

Eagles’ Week 9 Decision Is A Missed Opportunity For Andy Dalton

Before the Eagles made the call to Dallas, it was widely known that they showed interest in a reunion with the veteran quarterback, Andy Dalton.

Instead, Dalton chose to join the Atlanta Falcons–rejecting the Eagles’ offer.

“Eagles WANTED to bring him back,” The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on X on Wednesday. “He said no thanks and chose worse opportunity. And trust me, he wants to play.”

The Atlanta Falcons have two QBs ahead of Dalton on their depth chart. Michael Penix Jr. is the starter, while Tua Tagovailoa is the backup. With the Eagles, Dalton would be second string, at worst.

When the Eagles entered the 2026 NFL season, they declared Dalton as the winner of the backup battle behind Jalen Hurts. When Hurts was forced to leave the field for a series in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Dalton took over and made a big mistake by throwing a red zone interception. That was his only throw of the year.

The Eagles demoted Dalton to QB3, before ultimately waiving him a couple of weeks later. There was some discussion about the Eagles potentially bringing Dalton back for a practice squad role, but he held out for other teams to inquire.

It’s unclear what went into Dalton’s logic to join the Falcons. Clearly, he soured on the Eagles quickly. Unfortunately for the veteran quarterback, who carries a ton of experience with him, he will not get a chance for redemption in Philadelphia after McKee’s 0-3 stretch.

Instead, the young veteran Joe Milton will take over.