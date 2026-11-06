Eagles Get Injury News on DeVonta Smith & Dontayvion Wicks for Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles will have to try to snap their 6-game losing streak against the first-place New York Giants on Saturday without their top two wide receivers.

“Eagles WRs DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are out for Sunday vs. Giants,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday.

It will be the third straight game Smith has missed and the fifth game he’s missed this season — all with hamstring issues.

The Eagles are 2-6. The Giants are alone in first place in the NFC East for the first time since 2015.

“The final injury report and game designations for the Eagles for Sunday’s Week 9 game vs the Giants,” Giants reporter Doug Rush wrote on X. “DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are out. Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) does not have an injury designation and is expected to play against his former team on Sunday.”

Persistent Injury Issues for DeVonta Smith

Smith’s latest injury is part of a pattern of injury issues for the $70 million wide receiver this season — and likely a concern moving forward.

“Devonta Smith officially ruled out,” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account on October 26. “I guess he did reinjure the hamstring, which means: August 4, September 20th (Wk2), October 18th (Wk6). Initial injury + 2 aggravations. Will be curious if they put him on IR in a dual purpose of tanking + restore full health/preserve long term.”

To make matters worse for the Eagles, they’ll also be starting a new quarterback against the Giants — Joe Milton will start in place of Tanner McKee after McKee lost his last three starts.

Eagles starting quarterback and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the season after blood clots were discovered in his lungs.

Eagles Could Be Sellers at Trade Deadline

The Eagles are on the brink of a lost season — a loss to the Giants could make them clear-cut sellers before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

Not only was Hurts ruled out for the rest of the season when blood clots were discovered in his lungs — which originated in his calf — but that followed the surprise retirement of NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson after four games and trading Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens just days after Johnson’s retirement.