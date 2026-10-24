Eagles Get Bad News on Starting WR Duo for Cowboys Game

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ run of bad luck with injuries continues.

Just days after they learned they would not have quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season, the Eagles learned they won’t have either of their top two wide receivers for a critical Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 after DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks were both ruled out on Saturday.

“DeVonta Smith and Tay Wicks are both out Monday night,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark wrote on X.

“DeVonta Smith is out, while Saquon Barkley is questionable but expected to play,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X.

“Eagles will be without WR DeVonta Smith, WR Dontayvion Wicks & OLB Nolan Smith on Monday night,” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on X.

Persistent Injury Issues for DeVonta Smith

Smith’s latest injury is part of a pattern of injury issues for the $70 million wide receiver this season — and likely a concern moving forward.

“Devonta Smith officially ruled out,” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X I guess he did reinjure the hamstring, which means: August 4, September 20th (Wk2), October 18th (Wk6). Initial injury + 2 aggravations. Will be curious if they put him on IR in a dual purpose of tanking + restore full health/preserve long term.”

“It’s not getting easier for Tanner McKee,” NFL reporter Ed Werder wrote on his official X account. “DeVonta Smith leads the Eagles with 26 rec & 310 rec yds despite missing 2 games.”

Eagles Seem on Verge of ‘Lost Season’

Just two years after winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles seem on the verge of a lost season — and staring down a massive rebuild.

Most of the seismic issues seem to be on the offensive side of the ball.

Not only was Hurts ruled out for the rest of the season when blood clots were discovered in his lungs — which originated in his calf — but that followed the surprise retirement of NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson after four games and trading Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens just days after Johnson’s retirement.