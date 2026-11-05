Eagles Trade Pitch Flips Super Bowl Champion Playmaker to Desperate NFC Contender

The Philadelphia Eagles were hoisting the Lombardi Trophy less than two years ago. Now, they’re in danger of becoming sellers at the trade deadline.

Philly has lost six straight to fall to 2-6, and its chances of making the playoffs sit at just 0.8%, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the season with blood clots in his lungs, and the Eagles just benched Tanner McKee for Joe Milton after McKee went 0-3 as the starter.

GM Howie Roseman already shipped center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens in early October — and he might not be done.

His next move could send a Super Bowl champion out the door.

With the Nov. 10 trade deadline fast approaching, ESPN’s Seth Walder has tabbed tight end Dallas Goedert as a trade target for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won two straight games despite a passing attack that’s practically nonexistent.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Linked to Buccaneers

In ESPN’s team-by-team trade deadline preview, Walder tabbed Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert as a player Tampa Bay should try to acquire.

“Who should they target? Eagles TE Dallas Goedert,” Fowler wrote. “The Buccaneers brought back Cade Otton on a three-year deal, but thus far the results have been disappointing.

“Otton has managed just 0.9 yards per route run, and his blocking numbers are down, with a run block win rate in just the 19th percentile. Goedert isn’t going to help in the latter area, but he will in the former; he has recorded 1.8 yards per route run.”

Following Sunday’s 16-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons — a game they won despite not completing a single pass (the first team to do that since the 1974 Buffalo Bills) — it’s easy to see why the Bucs could use more pass-catchers.

Tight end Cade Otton has just 19 catches for 186 yards and zero touchdowns through eight games. Second-year receiver Emeka Egbuka (28 catches, 240 yards, two touchdowns) has missed the last two games with a foot injury.

It should be noted, however, that the Bucs might not be buyers at all. ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reported that the two straight dominant wins pulled Tampa Bay out of what was expected to be fire-sale mode, and the team now appears more likely to stand pat.

Multiple teams have called about defensive tackle Vita Vea, while ESPN’s Dan Graziano even named wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. as a trade candidate, wondering why a team that doesn’t need to throw needs so many receivers.

Why Goedert Makes Sense for the Bucs

The 31-year-old Goedert is just one year removed from his best season when he caught a career-high 60 passes for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns.

That tied Trey McBride for the most among tight ends and broke Pete Retzlaff’s franchise record for TDs by an Eagles tight end. He was also a key piece of Philly’s Super Bowl LIX run, leading the team in catches (17) and receiving yards (215) that postseason.

This year has been a different story though. Goedert has 26 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns in six games after missing two with an MCL sprain, though it’s hard to put that on him.

Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the season and McKee struggled to get the offense going. Milton will be the fourth different Eagles quarterback to throw a pass this season when Philly hosts the New York Giants on Sunday.

Goedert is playing on a one-year, $7 million deal, and rookie tight end Eli Stowers caught three passes for 53 yards on just 13 snaps in Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Goedert is set to hit free agency next offseason, and with Stowers waiting in the wings, the Eagles would be wise to get something for him while they still can.