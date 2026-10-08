Ex-Packers RB Could Pop Up On Eagles’ Radar After Barkley Injury

Bringing in a running back might be a wise decision for the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost two key rushers this past week.

Saquon Barkley is dealing with a hamstring injury, and while it won’t send him to the injured reserve, the Eagles are considering him week to week.

The team hasn’t ruled out Barkley against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he missed the first day of practice on Wednesday.

Behind Barkley was Tank Bigsby, who did hit the IR. Bigsby will undergo surgery, leaving the Eagles with Will Shipley and the elevated Dameon Pierce.

Should The Eagles Consider This Free Agent Option?

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 16: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates defeating the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the veteran free agent running back Jamaal Williams is “expected to land with a team sooner rather than later” this week.

Williams recently went through a workout with the New England Patriots, and is looking to continue his NFL career.

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers tries to avoid the tackle of Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

A recent workout video of free-agent RB Jamaal Williams, who one source says is ‘in the best shape of his NFL career right now’ at 220 pounds, the lightest he has been as an NFL player,” Schultz reported on Wednesday.

“The Patriots brought him in for a workout Tuesday, and he’s expected to land with a team sooner rather than later.”

The 31-year-old running back has played in the NFL since 2017. He was a fourth-round pick out of BYU, starting his run with the Green Bay Packers.

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the ball off to Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers prior to the start of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on November 01, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Williams spent four seasons with the Packers before going to the Detroit Lions for two years. After two seasons with Detroit, Williams joined the New Orleans Saints. He was released before the 2025 NFL season.

Throughout his career, Williams averaged 3.9 yards per carry. He only exceeded 1,000 yards once, but was productive as a secondary back, sharing carries with Aaron Jones on the Packers.

If the Eagles are looking for some short-term help with Barkley and Bigsby out of the mix, Williams could be a complementary power back. The Eagles are known to have interest in the veteran at this time, but he seems to be an option.