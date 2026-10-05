Eagles All-Pro Lane Johnson Called Out Over Mysterious Absence

Imagine how hard it is to admit in our own private lives that we are struggling with something as it applies to mental health.

Now imagine doing that and knowing everyone in the world will judge you for it.

That’s the situation Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle and future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson found himself in again on Sunday when he sat out a Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams over a “personal” matter — something the Eagles learned about the morning of the game.

Johnson’s absence sharply divided Eagles fans following a disappointing loss in which the Rams rallied late, and the Eagles’ offense seemed completely lost without him.

“Eagles with 172 yards of total offense — their lowest total in a game in the last 12 YEARS (!!!),” The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia wrote on X. “68 net passing yards — their lowest total in a regular-season game in the last 23 YEARS (!!!).”

“Lane Johnson’s late-breaking absence forced the Eagles to scramble,” The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote on its official X account. “It’s unclear if he’ll be back for Week 5.”

Blowback Against Johnson Starts With Graham

The blowback and back-and-forth began with postgame comments from one of Johnson’s former teammates — Eagles edge rusher Brandon Graham.

Graham, in comments widely misinterpreted as implying Johnson was considering immediate retirement, questioned Johnson’s commitment at this point in his 14-year NFL career.

Johnson contemplated retirement before returning for the 2026 season — not quite as noble a move when you consider he’s being paid $23 million this season and has collected an incredible $186.4 million from the Eagles since they selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

“I’d hate for (Lane Johnson) to go out like this … I know it’s your last year, man, but let’s go out with a bang,” Graham said following the loss to the Rams. “I know more than what I can really say right now, but it’s just like, come on man, we need you.”

“Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said he found out Lane Johnson was out when he showed up to the stadium this morning,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro wrote on his official X account.

“Love Lane to death but he has more personal reasons for stuff than anyone I can remember,” Eagles fan Scooter McGill wrote on X. “You always hope everything is OK but like … man.”

Some Eagles Fans Defend Lane Johnson

Not everyone came down hard on Johnson, who has cited his mental health as a reason for missing games in the past.

“Also, while I have a moment — how cooked are you as an Eagles fan/human if hearing about Lane Johnson’s inactivity for a personal reason makes you immediately think he needs to hang it up or he’s not committed to the team,” Eagles fan Lisa wrote on X. “Grow up.”

“I hope Lane Johnson goes to enjoy retirement and get whatever issues he is dealing with situated, he doesn’t need to waste his time with this unserious team,” Eagles fan Ya Boy Jerico wrote on X.

“The (expletive) people are saying about Lane Johnson today is wild,” Eagles fan James McKeith wrote on X. “Saying he’s quit on the team or has one foot out the door is ridiculous. He’s still one of the best tackles in football. 5-time All-Pro. 6-time Pro Bowler. 2-time Super Bowl champion. Show some respect.”