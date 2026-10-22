Eagles Finally Got Encouraging Saquon Barkley Update After Missing Last 2 Games

It’s been a long two weeks for the Philadelphia Eagles, trying to play without their star running back, Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles haven’t had Barkley in the lineup because of a hamstring injury that has kept him out of practice. Philly has lost both games without their star running back. He injured his hamstring on the second drive of the Eagles’ Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

As the Eagles head into their Week 7 Monday Night Football showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, questions remain about whether Barkley is close to returning. A clear timeline appears to be in place.

New Saquon Barkley Update After Missing Last 2 Philadelphia Eagles Games

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles have an update on Barkley ahead of the game against the Cowboys. Philly appears to have some good news.

“#Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is expected to return to practice today and is in line to play Monday against the #Cowboys, sources say. A lift for the team’s offense with a banged-up backfield and Jalen Hurts on the mend.”

In four games, Barkley has rushed 36 times for 182 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He has also caught 4 passes for 8 yards.

Saquon Barkley Appears to Be Returning for the Eagles in Week 7

Barkley returns at the perfect time for the Eagles, as the team sits at 2-4. Dameon Pierce has carried the ball for most of that, with some Will Shipley in there. Together, they’ve rushed for 57 yards in two games.

The Eagles have taken multiple hits at running back, with three on IR: Shipley, Tank Bigsby, and Carson Steele. Philly currently has Barkley, Pierce, and Elijah Mitchell in the backfield. They released Jaydon Blue and Ian Wheeler.

This season, the Eagles have been one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks because of injuries at running back and on the offensive line. The hope is that with Barkley back in the picture, they can turn this around and get back on track.

Barkley has actually run the ball well this season. His 5.1 yards per carry is nearly one yard more than last year. Much of that comes from the explosive runs that made him so good in 2024, but that is what the Eagles need.

Pierce has proven to be a downhill runner who has not been able to pop off a long run. Barkley can use his quick feet to adjust and find open lanes more often.

The Cowboys’ defense is among the worst at stopping the run. With Barkley in line to return, Dallas is on notice that the Eagles are about to get back to running the football.