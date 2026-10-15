Eagles Get Injury Timeline Update on QB Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with an unprecedented situation with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts — and while they face tough questions about how he got hurt in the first place, his return is already a major concern.

According to a report from NFL on Prime’s James Palmer on Thursday night, it might be a while before Hurts can return from a blood clot in his leg.

“This is a very serious situation for Jalen Hurts,” Palmer said before Thursday night’s game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. “I’m told there is currently no timeline for his return.”

Hurts has been incredibly durable throughout the first 6 seasons of his career but not infallible — he’s never missed more than 2 consecutive games due to injuries, with the last stint coming at the end of the 2024 season when he was in concussion protocol for the final 2 games of the regular season before returning to lead the Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles will start longtime backup Tanner McKee against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 — and possibly beyond.

Hurts Injury News Sends Shockwaves Across NFL

Hurts’ injury news sent shockwaves across the NFL on Thursday and was the latest blow to a team that’s lost 3 consecutive games and heads into Week 6 with a 2-3 record.

“Breaking: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is out for Sunday due to a superficial blood clot,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is OUT for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers due to a superficial blood clot in his calf,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “The team says the clot was discovered Saturday in London, but doctors cleared him to play against the Jaguars. A follow-up ultrasound Wednesday revealed that the clot had moved, prompting the team to rule him out as doctors determine the appropriate treatment.”

The biggest questions the Eagles will face moving forward are in regard to how Hurts was cleared to play after the blood clot was discovered — and the thought process behind allowing it.

From Philadelphia Sports Radio 94 WIP’s official X account: “Clinical Orthopaedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Physician at Temple University Dr. Ryan Schreiter expects a 45 day to 3 month recovery period for Jalen Hurts‘ superficial blood clot.”

Eagles ‘Week From Hell’ Turns Into 2 Weeks

Eagles All-Pro offensive tackle called last week the “week from hell” after fellow NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson retired 4 games into the regular season and the Eagles traded Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens.

Little did Mailata know that one week from hell would quickly become two.

“I think I was a little early!” Mailata said on Thursday. “I might have jumped the gun on that one. Holy cow! That’s the NFL, man. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”