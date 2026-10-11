Insider Name-Dropped 2 Eagles Stars as Surprise Trade Deadline Candidates

The Philadelphia Eagles are going through an odd period after some major moves over the past week.

First, Lane Johnson retired after the team’s Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Then, the Eagles traded Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

While some might see this as a sign they’re folding on the season, they have made it clear they aren’t. That doesn’t mean they won’t make any trades for the rest of the year.

Philadelphia Eagles Could Trade Two Players Before the Deadline

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles may be looking to trade two offensive stars. Rapoport shared running back Saquon Barkley and left guard Landon Dickerson as potential names to watch.

“That future second-round pick gives Roseman maximum flexibility. Accordingly, it would not surprise those in the league if teams start calling on Eagles guard Landon Dickerson when he is healthy enough to return from injured reserve.” “There is a lot the Eagles like, which is why, although rival GMs ask the question of whether they trade their top skill players like Saquon Barkley, a move like that would fly in the face of a team trying to win now. Essentially, the Jurgens trade was too much to turn down for a player who may have had to play guard in Philadelphia anyway.”

This season, Barkley has rushed for 182 yards on 36 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. The 2024 Offensive Player of the Year has left two games early in the first quarter with separate injuries.

Dickerson played only in the Eagles’ Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders, allowing 4 pressures and 1 sack on 35 pass-blocking snaps. The two-time Pro Bowler has been on IR since Week 2 began.

Eagles Could Be Trading Two Top Players on Offense

Much of what happens with Barkley and Dickerson depends on the Eagles’ Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Will Shipley starts at running back and Willie Lampkin at left guard.

Barkley and Dickerson have proven injury-prone and are guys the Eagles can’t 100% trust. Both have regressed since 2025, but Barkley has shown he can improve if he stays on the field. Dickerson, on the other hand, is only getting worse.

It would take some great offers, like the ones they got for Jurgens, for the Eagles to pull the plug on Barkley and Dickerson. With both players having a good track record, Philly could be smart and collect some high draft picks to use in future trades.

While the Eagles won’t be super active on the phones for now, teams will still call about Barkley and Dickerson. General manager Howie Roseman loves a good deal, so he will always pick up and listen to the offer.