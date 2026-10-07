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Jason Kelce Breaks Silence on Lane Johnson’s Retirement From Eagles

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 05: Lane Johnson #65 and Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles react after a win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The reactions have been pouring in since Lane Johnson officially announced his retirement from the NFL after four weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

Johnson’s teammates and coaches, both past and present, have flooded social media with well wishes and positive messages for Johnson, who cited mental health as a central factor in his decision to call it a career. Now, Jason Kelce can be added to that list.

Jason Kelce Congratulates Lane Johnson on Retirement

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 25: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after he is called for a penalty as teammate Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on in the first half against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Kelce, who played on the offensive line in Philadelphia with Johnson for a decade, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an emotional message for his former teammate and good friend.

“Lane Johnson is a special player, but more importantly a special person! I love him like a brother!” Kelce wrote.

“For the past decade, Lane has been the best Right tackle in the NFL. His athleticism, technique, strength, and size, combined to make him a player few could get around. His pass set and movements looked more like an art than someone who punched people for a living. It was a pure joy to watch him play for all these years, but even more so, it was a pure joy to be his friend.

“Lane could make me laugh, cry, and smile all in a matter of hours. In the meeting room cracking jokes, in his car listening to country music lyrics, at the cafeteria talking about life, I cherish the memories, they give me so much joy. Congratulations on retirement, I loved ever second of watching you play, and am proud that I got to share the field with you.”

For many, Johnson and Kelce represented a golden era of Eagles football that might be coming to an end. The next stop for both Kelce and Johnson will be the Eagles Hall of Fame, and then likely the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well.

Jake Elliot Last Active Two-Time Champion Eagle

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 13: Kicker Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his 21-yard field goal with teammates against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 13, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Johnson was part of a select group of Eagles players who were on both of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning teams in 2018 and 2024, along with defensive end Brandon Graham, long snapper Rick Lovato and kicker Jake Elliott.

Graham and Lovato both retired recently, leaving Johnson and Elliott as the only two active Eagles two-time champions. Now, following Johnson’s retirement, Elliott is the only active player who was on both of those Super Bowl teams, so it will be up to him to carry the mantel in that regard.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Jason Kelce Breaks Silence on Lane Johnson’s Retirement From Eagles

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