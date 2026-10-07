Jason Kelce Breaks Silence on Lane Johnson’s Retirement From Eagles

The reactions have been pouring in since Lane Johnson officially announced his retirement from the NFL after four weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

Johnson’s teammates and coaches, both past and present, have flooded social media with well wishes and positive messages for Johnson, who cited mental health as a central factor in his decision to call it a career. Now, Jason Kelce can be added to that list.

Jason Kelce Congratulates Lane Johnson on Retirement

Kelce, who played on the offensive line in Philadelphia with Johnson for a decade, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an emotional message for his former teammate and good friend.

“Lane Johnson is a special player, but more importantly a special person! I love him like a brother!” Kelce wrote.

“For the past decade, Lane has been the best Right tackle in the NFL. His athleticism, technique, strength, and size, combined to make him a player few could get around. His pass set and movements looked more like an art than someone who punched people for a living. It was a pure joy to watch him play for all these years, but even more so, it was a pure joy to be his friend.

“Lane could make me laugh, cry, and smile all in a matter of hours. In the meeting room cracking jokes, in his car listening to country music lyrics, at the cafeteria talking about life, I cherish the memories, they give me so much joy. Congratulations on retirement, I loved ever second of watching you play, and am proud that I got to share the field with you.”

For many, Johnson and Kelce represented a golden era of Eagles football that might be coming to an end. The next stop for both Kelce and Johnson will be the Eagles Hall of Fame, and then likely the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well.

Jake Elliot Last Active Two-Time Champion Eagle

Johnson was part of a select group of Eagles players who were on both of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning teams in 2018 and 2024, along with defensive end Brandon Graham, long snapper Rick Lovato and kicker Jake Elliott.

Graham and Lovato both retired recently, leaving Johnson and Elliott as the only two active Eagles two-time champions. Now, following Johnson’s retirement, Elliott is the only active player who was on both of those Super Bowl teams, so it will be up to him to carry the mantel in that regard.