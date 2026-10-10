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Eagles Owner Dropped Bold Statement Before Week 5 Jaguars Showdown

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Jeffrey Lurie owner Philadelphia Eagles
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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Jeffrey Lurie, CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on before the game at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles face a critical moment after starting the season 2-2 and undergoing a major roster transformation.

Lane Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL, and the Baltimore Ravens traded for Cam Jurgens. Philly is dealing with multiple injuries, so many young players are making their first career starts.

Many outside observers say the Jurgens trade was a clear sign the team is punting on the season. That might not be quite the case for the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles Owner Makes One Thing Clear About 2026 Season

Jeffrey Lurie
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie celebrates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke with CNN about the team’s 2026 season after the Jurgens trade. Lurie made it clear that they are gunning for a title.

“We are gung-ho to win big and win our division first and go from there. We couldn’t be more excited. … Our expectations are very high.”

The Eagles are coming off a 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. They are currently on a two-game losing streak.

After the Jurgens trade, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman also made it clear they aren’t changing the 2026 plan.

“Nothing has changed in terms of our goals. We’re trying to win this year. I think, from my perspective, just looking at what is the ultimate goal, which is to win the last game of the year, and then to have a run like we’ve had, obviously since Coach has been here, we’ve made the playoffs five times, been in two Super Bowls. You want to have an extended run, and so my job is to look at how we can have sustained success for a long period of time, and you don’t get many opportunities to get second-round picks in trades and get flexibility. And just looking at our team, obviously a lot of guys on long-term deals and kind of being able to create some flexibility is a good situation for us, whether it’s financially and also with picks.”

Eagles Looking to Get Things Back on Track in 2026

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Eagles are looking to bounce back after two straight losses and struggles on offense and defense. The offense is in the bottom 10 in total offense, passing, rushing, and scoring. Their defense leads the NFL in missed tackles.

Philly needs this week to try to fix all their issues. They couldn’t do what everyone hoped they would after all the chaos from roster changes and news coming in.

The Eagles enter Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars with many questions to answer. They will use that game to prove themselves to the NFL.

Philly will play without Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and more. Five total players have been ruled out, and Jonathan Greenard is questionable.

That means the team will be without multiple starters and will have its back against the wall. It will put more pressure on Jalen Hurts to step up and win this game.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Eagles Owner Dropped Bold Statement Before Week 5 Jaguars Showdown

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