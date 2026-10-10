Eagles Owner Dropped Bold Statement Before Week 5 Jaguars Showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles face a critical moment after starting the season 2-2 and undergoing a major roster transformation.

Lane Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL, and the Baltimore Ravens traded for Cam Jurgens. Philly is dealing with multiple injuries, so many young players are making their first career starts.

Many outside observers say the Jurgens trade was a clear sign the team is punting on the season. That might not be quite the case for the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles Owner Makes One Thing Clear About 2026 Season

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke with CNN about the team’s 2026 season after the Jurgens trade. Lurie made it clear that they are gunning for a title.

“We are gung-ho to win big and win our division first and go from there. We couldn’t be more excited. … Our expectations are very high.”

The Eagles are coming off a 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. They are currently on a two-game losing streak.

After the Jurgens trade, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman also made it clear they aren’t changing the 2026 plan.

“Nothing has changed in terms of our goals. We’re trying to win this year. I think, from my perspective, just looking at what is the ultimate goal, which is to win the last game of the year, and then to have a run like we’ve had, obviously since Coach has been here, we’ve made the playoffs five times, been in two Super Bowls. You want to have an extended run, and so my job is to look at how we can have sustained success for a long period of time, and you don’t get many opportunities to get second-round picks in trades and get flexibility. And just looking at our team, obviously a lot of guys on long-term deals and kind of being able to create some flexibility is a good situation for us, whether it’s financially and also with picks.”

Eagles Looking to Get Things Back on Track in 2026

Eagles are looking to bounce back after two straight losses and struggles on offense and defense. The offense is in the bottom 10 in total offense, passing, rushing, and scoring. Their defense leads the NFL in missed tackles.

Philly needs this week to try to fix all their issues. They couldn’t do what everyone hoped they would after all the chaos from roster changes and news coming in.

The Eagles enter Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars with many questions to answer. They will use that game to prove themselves to the NFL.

Philly will play without Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and more. Five total players have been ruled out, and Jonathan Greenard is questionable.

That means the team will be without multiple starters and will have its back against the wall. It will put more pressure on Jalen Hurts to step up and win this game.