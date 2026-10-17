NFL Slaps Eagles’ Jeremiah Trotter Jr. With Punishment After Week 5 Ejection

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the verge of completely falling apart, as they continue to get hit with brutal news each passing day. The latest blow Philadelphia has suffered saw Jalen Hurts land on injured reserve after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his calf. As a result, Tanner McKee will be tasked with filling in for him under center moving forward.

Even with all the attrition the roster has dealt with, Philadelphia still had a great shot to win in Week 5, but a game-winning field goal from Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little handed the team its third straight loss. As if that wasn’t bad enough, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has now found himself in hot water with the NFL after he was ejected from this game for getting into a fight with Jags’ defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Fined for Fight That Led to His Ejection

A fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Trotter got off to a slow start this season, but that changed when he took on a starting role in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. While the Eagles lost, Trotter had his breakout game, as he finished the day with 15 tackles and one pass breakup.

Trotter seemed primed for another big role against the Jaguars, but he was curiously ejected after the opening kickoff for fighting Thomas. While there wasn’t much footage of the incident, Trotter and Thomas were engaged with each other well after the play was blown dead, with the officiating crew deciding that there was enough to warrant an ejection for both players.

Getting ejected on the opening kickoff is never good, and Trotter clearly let his teammates down by getting tossed from this game immediately. All of this hurts, but the NFL made sure to pour salt on Trotter’s wounds by handing him a $6,428 fine for his role in his fight with Thomas.

The NFL fined Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter $6,428 and Jaguars DE Bryan Thomas Jr. $4,972 for the fight that led to their ejections after the opening kickoff last week in London,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer shared in a post on X.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Eagles Hoping to Bounce Back in Week 6

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 12: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Pretty much nothing has gone Philly’s way since it started the season 2-0, and that rings especially true for Trotter now that his wallet has gotten lighter as a result of this fine. There’s obviously no excuse for getting ejected on the first play of the game, and moving forward, the Eagles are obviously going to need Trotter to stay on the field.

It will be interesting to see what Trotter’s role looks like on defense in Week 6, but truthfully, the Eagles have bigger issues to worry about moving forward. Simply put, Philly is going to need its new-look offense to immediately get off on the right foot, or else this could be a long game. Philadelphia will play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.