Jalen Hurts Injury Update: Eagles Place Superstar QB on Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles may have seen superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts for the last time in 2026.

“Breaking: After consultations with numerous doctors and experts that went into Saturday, the Eagles are placing quarterback Jalen Hurts on injured reserve,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “The move will sideline Hurts indefinitely.”

The Eagles announced earlier in the week that Hurts would miss Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and backup Tanner McKee would start. The Eagles and Hurts discovered a blood clot in his leg before last week’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars but Hurts went ahead and played.

“Tanner McKee will start for Philly Sunday and moving forward,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “But this is about much more than football.”

“We have placed QB Jalen Hurts on the Injured Reserve list and signed RB Jaydon Blue to the active roster,” the Eagles wrote on their official X account on Saturday. “OLB Keyshawn James-Newby and S Cole Wisniewski have been elevated for the game.”

Initially Ruled Out With ‘Superficial Blood Clot’

Hurts, a former Super Bowl MVP, was initially ruled out after he was diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his leg.

“Breaking: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is out for Sunday due to a superficial blood clot,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“A scary situation for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

The Eagles selected Hurts with a 2nd-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has been their full-time starter since 2021—they’ve made the playoffs each season with him as the starter and played in 2 Super Bowls, including the win in Super Bowl LIX following the 2024 season.

He signed a 5-year, $250 million contract extension before the 2023 season.

Eagles Broke Injury News With Lengthy Statement

The Eagles are 2-3 and have lost 3 straight games in a season with more turmoil in the first 5 games than some teams face in an entire year.

In the week before Hurts was placed on IR, NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson retired after just four games and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

The franchise announced the news about Hurts in a lengthy statement posted to their official social media accounts: “On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report. Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team’s flight to London and walkthrough. The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia. Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday, received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report. Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter. On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot. Jalen will be out for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority.”