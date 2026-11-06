While the Philadelphia Eagles shouldn’t catch heat for their decision to bench Tanner McKee in favor of Joe Milton, it’s understandable to believe that the former quarterback was dealt a bad hand when he got under center.

Unfortunately for Milton, his situation isn’t shaping up to be much better.

As the Eagles gathered for their second day of practice on Thursday, November 5, two of the team’s top wide receivers were not spotted working out.

According to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks were not seen, and they were jotted down as non-participants for the second day in a row.

Both wideouts are trending towards missing the Week 9 action against the New York Giants this weekend.

Joe Milton Could Get Dealt Bad Hand For Eagles vs Giants

McKee’s first start this season came against the Carolina Panthers three weeks ago. He had Smith and Wicks on the field, while missing Saquon Barkley in the backfield. That was by far McKee’s finest outing. He completed 26 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown.

Against the Dallas Cowboys, McKee missed Wicks and Smith, while getting a limited Barkley back in the mix. He had the same combination of weapons in the following week against the Washington Commanders.

With Wicks and Smith not practicing, but Barkley showing face and warming up on Thursday, Milton is trending towards having the same group against the NFC East-leading Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles are hoping that Milton gives the offense a better look, as he proved to be more mobile throughout his college days, leading up to the NFL.

Sunday will mark Milton’s first start since joining the Eagles. During his first two NFL seasons, Milton appeared in five games. One with the New England Patriots, and the other four with the Dallas Cowboys.

Overall, Milton has completed 37 passes for 424 yards. He has thrown for two touchdowns and two interceptions.