Eagles Star Reacted to Lane Johnson’s Stunning Retirement Announcement

Many in the City of Brotherly Love may still be in disbelief after the stunning announcement of Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson’s retirement.

Johnson took to social media to share that he was retiring from the NFL due to “mental health.” He took four days off in training camp to deal with a personal matter. The same thing happened in the Eagles’ Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, when Johnson was ruled out right before kickoff due to a personal matter.

Plenty of reactions are coming in from fans and the media, but what about the Eagles players or members of the organization? Fans heard the first reaction to the news from a big-time starter.

Philadelphia Eagles Starter Reacts to Lane Johnson’s Retirement News

Before a pre-scheduled call with SportsRadio 94 WIP, Eagles starting left tackle Jordan Mailata was asked about the news. Mailata didn’t want to say too much, but he gave a heartfelt reaction.

“Still kinda shocked by it all,” Mailata said via The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena. “Yeah, still a hard one to swallow to be honest.” “To be honest, I’m not gonna comment on Lane’s retirement. I don’t want to speak for him. Or speak on this. I think it’s just heavy. It’s heavy to deal with right now. I’m still processing my emotions — let alone, also, we try to remember all the times we had. A lot of memories to unpack when I think about Lane. I just think about how much I’m going to miss him going forward.”

Johnson was originally the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played all 14 seasons with the Eagles, earning six Pro Bowls, five first-team All-Pro selections, and two Super Bowl titles. He is one of four players in franchise history to win two Super Bowls with the Eagles.

Lane Johnson’s Retirement Has a Massive Impact on the Eagles’ Future

The Eagles could either be looking at rookie third-round pick Markel Bell or Fred Johnson, when he returns from injury, as the new right tackle. Bell was selected as a potential successor to Lane Johnson, so he could see more starts.

Philly is already dealing with massive changes on the offensive line this season. Landon Dickerson is on IR, and Cam Jurgens is in concussion protocol. For the moment, Willie Lampkin will start at right guard and Drew Kendall at center.

This season might be in trouble with the changes and injuries the Eagles are going through. After this season, though, it could mean even more changes for the franchise.

Johnson’s retirement just accelerates everything for the Eagles. Whether that will be good or bad remains to be seen.