Eagles Announce Key Landon Dickerson Move Ahead of Cowboys Game

After seeming to be immune to the injury bug over the last couple of seasons; including a remarkable healthy 2024 Super Bowl-winning campaign that had the organization start almost the exact same starting team in Week 1 as they did in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles have had players dropping like flies over the past few weeks.

Down four of their top five running backs, franchise QB Jalen Hurts and WR1 DeVonta Smith, the Eagles are already in talks online about potentially punting on the year; a move they already appeared to trend towards in trading center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2027 fifth round pick and a 2028 second round pick.

However, there is some good news: the team are set to return interior offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, who has missed every game since the opener with a knee bone bruise and a pectoral issue which landed him on IR.

Dickerson Activated Off of Injured Reserve Ahead of MNF

“Landon Dickerson is officially back.” Zach Berman of The Athletic posted on Oct. 26 ahead of Monday night’s bout against the Cowboys . “The Eagles activated TE Grant Calcaterra, G Landon Dickerson, and TE Eli Stowers from IR.” “They also elevated OLB Keyshawn James-Newby and RB Elijah Mitchell from practice squad.”

The former second round pick was designated for return almost two weeks ago on Oct. 14, but it is only on Monday – Oct. 26 – that he has been formally bought back to the active roster.

Dickerson has long been one of the league’s better interior offensive linemen who has flexibility to play both guard and center, and is currently playing on an adjusted two-year, $36 million extension signed this offseason.

Eagles Have Faced Many Changes at Offensive Line

In Dickerson’s absence, the Eagles’ once heartbeat of the team and core strength; the offensive line; has been a merry-go-round of names across the unit. The sudden retirement of Lane Johnson and trade of Jurgens forced center Drew Kendall and right tackle Markel Bell to step into starting roles.

Yet a knee injury has forced Kendall to miss the past two weeks, forcing 2025 undrafted free agent Jake Majors into action.

With Dickerson back and Kendall set to return against Dallas, the Eagles should be back to their strongest five on the O-line for the foreseeable future.