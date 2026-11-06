Eagles’ Landon Dickerson Landed $22K Punishment From NFL

During the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Week 8 loss against the Washington Commanders, the veteran left guard Landon Dickerson landed in some trouble.

It wasn’t revealed in real time, but Dickerson would later find out that a block he laid down on a Saquon Barkley touchdown run in DC resulted in a $22,456 fine.

The reason? Unnecessary roughness.

Funny enough, the Eagles not only highlighted the play on X on November 3, but they specifically circled and mentioned Dickerson’s block as the focal point.

Why exactly? Well, that’s up to the Eagles to explain. At the time of the post, many speculated that the Eagles were trying to highlight Dickerson, as his name continues to pop up in trade rumors before the deadline.

Maybe it’s just a way to rub it in the NFL’s face after the punishment. Either way, it was a costly play for Dickerson, who has been looking to bounce back after a tough season.

Landon Dickerson’s Future Is Unclear

The veteran lineman suited up for the Eagles during their Week 1 matchup against the Commanders.

He wasn’t hiding the fact that he struggled. As Dickerson had one of the worst performances of his NFL career, he admitted that an injury from the offseason prevented him from playing up to his standard.

The veteran went on the Eagles’ injured reserve list to miss six weeks of action. He returned against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. Dickerson once again admitted that he struggled after playing every snap for the offense.

Week 8 was different. Outside of his controversial play, Dickerson was standing out for good reasons. As he gets back into a groove, it’s remains unclear what’s next for Dickerson. He saw one of his fellow linemen get traded earlier in the season. There are enough rumors out there that suggest he could be next.

Soon enough, we’ll see.