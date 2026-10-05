Sunday morning for the Philadelphia Eagles went from bad to worse in Week 4. The injury report was loaded up, but excluded the star veteran tackle, Lane Johnson.

Although Johnson isn’t dealing with an injury, his status was suddenly up in the air.

Shortly after that was revealed, Johnson was officially ruled out by the Eagles due to personal reasons.

After the Eagles’ 24-20 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, the head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the situation, leaving Johnson’s status as a mystery moving forward.

Lane Johnson’s Status For Eagles Remains A Mystery After Loss vs Rams

“We’ll see where we are,” Sirianni told reporters, when asked about Johnson’s status moving forward.

The head coach found out about Johnson’s status on Sunday morning without warning. As expected, Sirianni didn’t dish out too many details beyond that.

“I think you guys know that he’s dealing with a personal matter and that’s really all I’m going to say on that.”

What’s Next For The Eagles?

The Eagles came up short against the Rams on Sunday. A 24-20 loss sent them to 2-2 on the season.

Although the Eagles didn’t have enough time to elevate another tackle, they had prepared Markel Bell to help fill in for games that Johnson might miss.

Throughout the summer, Johnson missed a chunk of training camp due to personal reasons.

The Eagles will likely leave it up to Johnson to explain his recent absence. In the meantime, they’ll focus on Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London next Sunday.