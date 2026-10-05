Nick Sirianni Reveals Controversial Travel Plans for Eagles’ Week 5 London Game

The Philadelphia Eagles, sitting at 2-2, are beginning to enter uncomfortable territory. After making big changes, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, over the offseason, the Eagles look very much like the team they were last season, which isn’t a good thing. And with each passing loss, head coach Nick Sirianni‘s seat becomes warmer and warmer.

Sirianni has received his fair share of criticism after Philly threw away a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of their 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Now, he’s in hot water again after revealing his confusing travel plans for the Eagles as they prepare to head overseas for their Week 5 contest in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nick Sirianni Divulges Eagles’ Head-Scratching Travel Plan for London Trip

Sirianni has been the Eagles’ head coach since 2021, and during his time in charge of the team, it feels like he has become one of the most divisive figures in the league. While he has led the team on a pair of Super Bowl runs, with the latter winning Philly its most recent championship, the seasons where things haven’t gone as well for the team have been messy, to say the least.

At the center of everything is Sirianni, who always seems to be at the center of controversy. Whether it be for his in-game decision-making or his sometimes snippy remarks in the media, Sirianni has far fewer fans in Philadelphia than he should, especially when considering all the success he has enjoyed during his time in town.

With a trip to London awaiting the team, many folks figured the Eagles would look to make the trip sooner rather than later so that they can adjust to their new surroundings. Instead, Sirianni revealed that the team will practice in Philadelphia all week before leaving on Friday, giving them very little time to adjust to the time jump that comes with traveling overseas.

“We felt like leaving Friday was best for our team, this team, and with the schedule that we have with the weeks coming up,” Sirianni said when explaining his decision. “At the end of the day, I got to make those decisions, and this is the decision I chose, with the help of great people.”

Nick Sirianni’s Travel Itinerary Leaves Eagles Fans Confused

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Earlier this season, we saw the Rams follow a similar travel pattern to the one Sirianni outlined when they went to Australia, as they flew in what essentially ended up being a day before the game in an attempt to mimic their typical game-day routine, despite playing in a contest halfway across the world. The plan backfired, as L.A. was lethargic, with head coach Sean McVay revealing after the fact that he would not have done the same thing if given a second chance.

Well, it seems like the Eagles are giving his strategy another try with this plan, as the team is going to have very little time to get used to being in London. While it could work, it’s safe to say Sirianni is leaving the door open for himself to take another beating in the media if Philadelphia winds up losing. Philly will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.