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Nick Sirianni Gets Brutally Honest About Philadelphia Eagles Offense

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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Head Coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles offense has been a disaster over the last two weeks.

The team scored a total of 27 points over those two games, with exactly zero of those points coming in the second half. The playcalling has been poor, the execution has been worse, and injury issues haven’t helped.

Nick Sirianni says Eagles Offense ‘Hasn’t Been Good Enough’

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GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Following Philadelphia’s 24-20 Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Nick Sirianni got brutally honest regarding the state of the offense.

“It hasn’t been good enough,” Sirianni said. “You’re trying to make sure as you find out who you are that you’re playing with detail and that you’re playing together and you’re playing with toughness and we still got ways to go there and it’s obvious that we’re still trying to figure that out.”

The Eagles were missing several key contributors on the offensive end against the Rams, including wide receiver DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert, running back Saquon Barkley (for most of the game) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson. Those absences would be tough for any team to overcome, but Sirianni isn’t using them as an excuse.

“I’m never going to use anything as an excuse,” Sirianni said after the game. “We have to look at ourselves in the mirror and pick ourselves back up… life hands you a lot of different scenarios. Football hands you a lot of different scenarios.”

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Nick Sirianni Gets Brutally Honest About Philadelphia Eagles Offense

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