Philadelphia Eagles Named Potential Suitor for Familiar Face at Skill Position

The Philadelphia Eagles are suddenly very thin at the running back position. Starter Saquon Barkley is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury, while top reserve Tank Bigsby was just placed on the injured reserve list due to a core muscle injury that requires surgery.

Given their lack of depth at the position currently, the Eagles have been urged to bolster the backfield, and a familiar face has been named as a potential target.

Eagles Named Potential Suitor for Buccaneers RB Kenny Gainwell

The Eagles were named as a potential suitor for Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report. Gainwell previously played with the Eagles from 2021 to 2024, and he helped the team win its second Super Bowl in 2024. Gainwell has played sparingly in Tampa Bay, which leads one to believe that he could potentially be available in trade talks.

“The Buccaneers, who are sitting at 0-4 with an undrafted rookie at quarterback, could cash in on the run of injuries by moving backup Kenneth Gainwell, who signed a two-year, $14 million deal in the offseason to back up Bucs starter Bucky Irving. The Buccaneers would save just $2 million in 2026 cap space by trading the 27-year-old, but they could clear his 2027 $7 million cap hit from the books while getting a reasonable return,” Knox wrote.