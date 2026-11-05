Eagles Get Positive Injury News on RB Saquon Barkley for Giants Game

While many things have come into question about the Philadelphia Eagles over the first 8 weeks of the regular season, one thing that hasn’t is the toughness of running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley, the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has conjured the ghosts of NFL past with his determination to play through injuries this season, and he showed that toughness again Thursday as he returned to practice ahead of Sunday’s home game against the first-place New York Giants.

“Saquon Barkley is out here after being sidelined for yesterday’s practice,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X.

“Saquon Barkley is back at practice but working out his hamstring after warmups,” Penn Live’s Johnny McGonigal wrote on his official X account. “So that’s something he’s dealing with ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the Giants.”

Eagles in Free Fall in NFC East Standings

The Eagles have found themselves in a free fall just two years since winning Super Bowl LIX — starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season and the Eagles are 2-6 after losing six consecutive games.

The running back position has been a bloodbath. Both of Barkley’s primary backups, Dameon Pierce and Will Shipley, are on injured reserve. Barkley himself has missed two full games with a hamstring issue and the majority of two other games with a stinger/neck issue and a hamstring issue.

Saquon Barkley Praised For Not Giving Up On Season

Barkley’s attempts to play have drawn praise — kind of refreshing in an era where players seem to roll over at the first sign of adversity.

“He’s a champion — that guy, man,” Eagles’ All-Pro offensive tackle Jordan Mailata told The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “Team-first always. Him gutting it out to get us going again, it showed. His impact and his influence that he can have on the field when he’s on the field – I love that guy. I’d do anything for him.”