Eagles Proved They Missed $12 Million ‘Best Offseason Addition’ in Week 7 Loss

There was a lot to be desired for the Philadelphia Eagles after falling to the Dallas Cowboys 38-21 in Week 7.

Philly was missing key pieces on offense going into the game. Players like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley did not play. Running back Saquon Barkley played only 10 snaps with a hamstring and back injury.

While other starters were missing for the Eagles, they were missing a ton of key offensive players. One of them has turned out to be their best offseason addition.

Philadelphia Eagles Missed Having Their “Best Offseason Addition” in Week 7

ESPN shared its latest NFL power rankings after Week 7 action, with the Eagles dropping to 23rd. Eagles team reporter Tim McManus was asked about the team’s best offseason addition, and he chose Wicks.

“The Eagles acquired Wicks in April from the Packers in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder, then signed him to a one-year, $12.5 million extension. He quickly established himself as the No. 2 wideout behind DeVonta Smith, ranked second on the team in receiving yards (284), first in catches that resulted in a first down (16) and tied for first in receptions of 20-plus yards (three). An ankle injury sidelined him for Monday night’s game against the Cowboys.”

Wicks missed the Cowboys game with a hamstring injury, the first time all year he didn’t play in a matchup. This season, he has caught 19 passes for 284 yards and 1 touchdown. He signed a one-year, $12 million contract extension during the offseason to stay on the team through the 2027 season.

Eagles Working Through Issues After Fifth Straight Loss

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with the media after the Cowboys loss. Sirianni said the 2021 season is a good example of what they need to do now: fight through adversity.

“We just talked about being the same version of yourself every single day. All that matters is we improve. I think back on the 2021 season, the way we finished that year — and I didn’t say this to them, but I’m thinking about it right now — The way we finished that year propelled us into the future Eagles way that we’ve been the last four years. Growth is important. We talked a lot about being the same version of ourselves regardless of the circumstances and that football is going to deal you some tough hands at times, but can you get up and keep fighting? Life’s going to deal you some tough hands at times. Can you get up and keep fighting? We talked about that. We talked about being the same guy every day. We talked about being grateful.” “I mean, shoot, in the national anthem today, I was thinking to myself, ‘this is something I prayed for and dreamed of when I was a kid and even as a young adult.’ I wouldn’t ask many questions about who I’d be coaching, where I’d be coaching, what our record would be, anything like that. I’d have been grateful to be there and we are all blessed to be coaching and playing in the NFL. We know that this opportunity to get better, we’ve got 10 more games and then we’ll see after that. But just continue to be the same version of yourself. I thought Saquon did a great job of talking and letting everybody know he was going to — We got ourselves in this hole and it’s our job to get out of it. No one’s writing off anything. I think the division’s wide open. Obviously, it would’ve been nice to get one tonight in a division game, but we didn’t and hats off to them.”

The Eagles return to primetime to play the Washington Commanders in Week 8. They will play on Sunday Night Football.