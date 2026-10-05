Talented Philadelphia Eagles RB Headed to Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with major running back injuries as they head to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Eagles RB Tank Bigsby suffered an injury on Sunday and now requires core muscle surgery to repair it, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Bigsby is headed to Injured Reserve, with hopes he’s back in six weeks or shorter.”

“Saquon’s backup Tank Bigsby just underwent sports hernia surgery and will be out 6-8 weeks,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Will Shipley, you’re up!”

Bigsby was having his best game of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, with 14 carries for 54 yards.

“Tank Bigsby is headed for surgery,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark wrote on his official X account.

“Eagles RB Tank Bigsby has a core muscle injury that will require surgery, an NFL source confirmed,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account. “Bigsby is headed to injured reserve with the hope that he will be back later in the season. He further aggravated an abdominal injury late in Sunday’s game vs. the Rams.”

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Multiple Eagles RBs Hurt in Week 4 Loss to Rams

Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley also left Sunday’s loss injured.

The Eagles were still waiting for word on the extent of Barkley’s injury.

“Tough break for the Eagles with Saquon Barkley also banged up and awaiting testing,” Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Luckily, Philadelphia already has Dameon Pierce and Jaydon Blue on the practice squad. I’d expect Pierce to be elevated in each of the next three weeks or signed to the 53-man roster.”

Eagles Made Trade for Tank Bigsby in 2025

The Eagles sent a 2026 5th-round pick and a 2026 6th-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Bigsby at the start of the 2025 season.

Bigsby was a grossly underrated and underused weapon last season for the Jaguars in 2024, with 820 yards of total offense and 7 touchdowns in 16 games, with just 1 start while playing behind Travis Etienne.

In 2025 with the Jaguars and Eagles, Bigsby rushed for 356 yards and 2 touchdowns in 16 games but averaged a whopping 5.7 yards per carry.