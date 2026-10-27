Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Faces Questions on Multi-Injury Night for Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a fifth consecutive game Monday night, falling to the Dallas Cowboys 38-21. The 2026 season is quickly becoming a lost year for the Eagles, but it’s rather clear running back Saquon Barkley isn’t giving up just yet.

Barkley played despite obviously dealing with a leg injury throughout the night. The running back shared with reporters he tweaked his hamstring and also suffered a back injury on the first play of the game.

Barkley fought through the injuries to provide what production he could. The All-Pro ran for 62 yards and a touchdown.

It was a typical great player delivering what he could to try and provide his struggling team a spark. But with the back drop of the Jalen Hurt blood clot controversy, head coach Nick Sirianni faced questions about what went into the decision to play Barkley and continue to allow him to play after he sustained multiple injuries on the first snap Monday night.

“Obviously, you saw that he was on a pitch count here today, and there was constant communication to see how he was feeling, to see where he was,” said Sirianni. “He came out early in the second half. Again, when you go into something like that, you make sure the player’s health is first and foremost. Is he ready to go? Do they feel ready to go? Do the doctors and trainers feel like they are ready to go?

“We felt like that was the case today. But obviously, we wanted to keep a close eye on him. He’s tough as heck.”

While Barkley ran for 62 yards, he did that with only seven carries. The Eagles also appeared to be careful to almost always give the running back the ball when he was on the field.

In other words, he wasn’t getting any unnecessary snaps. The Eagles didn’t bother trying to use him as a decoy.

In addition to the 62 rushing yards, Barkley had two catches for nine yards.

Nick Sirianni Answers Questions on Saquon Barkley’s Health

Getty The Philadelphia Eagles dropped to 2-5 this season after losing to the Dallas Cowboys.

While Barkley had typical football injuries, Sirianni appeared to understand the Eagles could come under further media scrutiny if he didn’t provide full clarity on how the team handled the running back’s injuries Monday night.

Sirianni explained that Barkley was on a pitch count going into the game.

“He wanted to be out there for his teammates. We probably had to slow him up because he’d be out there every play because of the person he is and the teammate that he is and the player that he is and the toughness that he has,” Sirianni said. “So, we tried to be smart with him there but it was good to have him back out there and obviously he had a nice game and was very productive when he touched the football.”

After Barkley was visibly hurt on the first play, Sirianni said the team changed its approach for the rest of the night.

“You change as you go. He probably played a little less than we initially thought. He definitely played a little less than we initially thought,” added Sirianni. “But like I said, he’s tough as heck.

“It’s good to have him back out there and just have his presence out there and his playmaking ability.”

Tanner McKee Commends Barkley For Battling Injuries vs. Cowboys

There probably wasn’t a player for the Eagles who appreciated Barkley playing more than quarterback Tanner McKee. The backup was making his second start of the season since Hurts landed on injured reserve.

In his postgame press conference, McKee raved about Barkley’s toughness.

“Saquon’s a dog. He’s a leader. He’s a competitor. He will do anything that he can to help this team, to lead this team, and he’s a huge part of our offense, of the Eagles organization, and he’s a heck of a player and a heck of a competitor,” McKee told reporters.

“There comes a point in the season that a lot of guys are dealing with things. You’ve just got to fight through it. He’s one of those guys that’s going to come out and compete.”

The Eagles fell to 2-5 with the loss to the Cowboys in Week 7. Next Sunday, the Eagles will be playing to stay out of last place in the NFC East.