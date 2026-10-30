Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Sends 3-Word Message on Commanders Game

While Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley put up a noble effort in a 38-21 Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it was clear the player on the field wasn’t the one we’ve been used to seeing in the past.

Barkley limped through the game with an obvious hamstring injury, and now, with primary backup Dameon Pierce on injured reserve, the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year is trying to ramp up for what amounts to a must-win game against the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

The Eagles are 2-5 and have lost five consecutive games — in no small way, their season is on life support.

Barkley was pressed after Friday’s practice about whether he’d suit up against the Commanders.

“I hope so,” Barkley told the assembled media.

“Saquon Barkley says he hopes to play on Sunday,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro wrote on his official X account. “He’ll need to manage his injuries in the game. Basically he doesn’t want his body to lock up.”

Saquon Barkley Praised For Not Giving Up On Season

Barkley’s attempts to play drew praise — kind of refreshing in an era where players seem to roll over at the first sign of adversity.

He’s a champion — that guy, man,” Eagles’ All-Pro offensive tackle Jordan Mailata told The Athletic’s Zach Berman on Friday. “Team-first always. Him gutting it out to get us going again, it showed. His impact and his influence that he can have on the field when he’s on the field – I love that guy. I’d do anything for him.””

Some thought it was more of evidence of malpractice on the part of Philly’s medical staff.

“Save Saquon Barkley from himself,” The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on X. “The Eagles aren’t going to let Saquon Barkley actually play this week, are they? After what we saw Barkley battle through on MNF, letting him play on a short week would be crazy. But I wouldn’t put anything past Philadelphia’s medical staff and training staff right now.”

Eagles Have Another Option: Trade Barkley

Barkley has been a popular topic among trade-rumor mongers over the last week – an interesting trade piece if the Eagles do become sellers before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano named the Cincinnati Bengals as a possible trade destination for Barkley.

The Bengals are coming off a 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 in which they outscored their opponent 35-0 in the second half, and did it without much of a rushing attack.

“After trailing 13-0 at halftime, the Bengals dominated the second half on the strength of Joe Burrow’s arm,” Graziano wrote. “The quarterback was 22-for-30 for 292 yards and four touchdown passes. When everyone is healthy, the Bengals’ passing offense is about as reliable a unit as there is in the league. The Bengals’ run game this season has been anything but. Cincinnati entered Sunday’s action ranked 27th in the league with 82.8 rush yards per game, and it ran for 73 yards on 20 carries Sunday. The Bengals are 4-2 and a half game behind that weird Pittsburgh/Cleveland first-place tie in the division, but the Bengals have not been able to run the ball at all, and they would love to find a way to balance the offense if they’re going to make the run they expect to make.”