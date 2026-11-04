Eagles Trade Pitch Swaps Draft Pick for New Starting QB

If the Philadelphia Eagles want to save face and bring in a quarterback who might give them a chance to actually win games down the stretch, they might want to consider making a move for a player who is more of a facsimile for injured starter Jalen Hurts than a “stand there like a statue” quarterback like current starter Tanner McKee.

Heavy’s Max Dible proposed a trade that would bring the Eagles a quarterback upgrade by sending a 2027 5th-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for backup quarterback and former 1st-round pick Justin Fields.

“Philly is probably in sell mode after losing its sixth straight game to the Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 8,” Dible wrote. “But if the team does still have any fight left in it, the Eagles probably need to replace Tanner McKee. Justin Fields is a proven starter with around 12,000 scrimmage yards and 53 starts to his name. He could pair with Saquon Barkley, assuming the RB can get back to full healthy, to create a strong, run-first offensive identity. Fields is a player the Chiefs have used for just one snap through seven games and traded a sixth-rounder for during the offseason when they weren’t sure if Patrick Mahomes could get back to full health by Week 1. He did, so the Chiefs have no more use for Fields. They can flip him for a net draft win and move Garrett Nussmeier into the QB2 role.”

Justin Fields Market-Corrected by No. 1 Overall Pick

The Chicago Bears traded up to select Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but after watching him go 10-28 over three seasons as a starter, they went with current starter Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional 2025 6th-round pick.

Fields spent 2024 with the Steelers, where he helped the team make the playoffs while filling in for starter Russell Wilson at the start of the season, and showed enough to earn another chance as a starter with the New York Jets on a 2-year, $40 million contract.

The Jets started the season 0-7 with Fields as the starter, including a 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 6 that some consider one of the worst quarterback performances in NFL history.

“The NFL’s only winless team finished with a franchise-low minus-10 net passing yards, the worst by any team in nearly three decades,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote. “The San Diego Chargers recorded minus-19 yards on Sept. 20, 1998, against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fields completed 9 of 17 passes for 45 yards, and he lost 55 yards on nine sacks, resulting in the negative net total.”