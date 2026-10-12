Aaron Rodgers Honors Former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin With T-Shirt

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. The veteran quarterback tossed three touchdowns in the 34-22 win, while Jaylen Warren rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown.

The vibes were good in Pittsburgh as the Steelers improved to 3-0 at home on the season. Rodgers even decided to have some fun in his postgame press conference by wearing a special T-shirt.

Aaron Rodgers Shouts Out Mike Tomlin

Rodgers appeared at the podium with a shirt that featured the letters “DGBTTF,” prompting questions of what it meant. The quarterback explained it is an homage to Mike Tomlin and his phrase, “Don’t get beat to the flat.”

The clip was shown to Tomlin on the Sunday Night Football pregame show on NBC.

A quick search of the phrase on X reveals it being said by Tomlin during his tenure with the Steelers. Rodgers did clarify that it was not a warning to the Colts defense, but rather a nice shoutout for his former head coach. Tomlin always had a catchphrase at the ready and it’s clear his players took his words to heart.

The Steelers defense did a great job of listening to the phrase by keeping the Colts offense in check, which included holding Jonathan Taylor to 45 rushing yards.

Steelers Offense Rebounds in Big Way

Last Thursday’s 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns was a rough one for the Steelers. Rodgers was seen shouting at head coach Mike McCarthy and national storylines emerged about how that could impact the entire team. The veteran quarterback did throw three touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions in the frustrating loss.

Rodgers ultimately kept a clean sheet against the Colts and allowed Warren, Pat Freiermuth, and Germie Bernard to thrive in the passing game. Freiermuth caught two touchdowns, while Warren had a thrilling 80-yard touchdown reception.

The only weak spot in the passing game was DK Metcalf, who had to deal with Sauce Gardner all game. Yet Rodgers was able to spread the ball around with ease.

That explains Rodgers having some fun with his shirt in the postgame press conference. His great performance brought back a positive atmosphere and makes it clear his bickering with McCarthy is not a lingering issue, at least right now.

The Steelers will head south next week to take on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that just took down the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels proved he is capable of playing at a high level, and will seek to do so against a tough Steelers defense.