Bill Simmons Asks if Mike Tomlin Held Steelers Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 6-2 start in the first year of the post-Mike Tomlin era. That is a surprise for some, but not for Tomlin’s critics during his 19 years at the helm of the franchise.

The former head coach never had a losing record and even led the team to the postseason last year. However, his latest postseason win came back during the 2016 season. That led to plenty of criticism of Tomlin simply doing enough to make the playoffs, but not to compete for a Super Bowl over the past decade.

Bill Simmons jumped in on the discussion Monday when talking about the Steelers and the team’s blowout win over the Cleveland Browns. He posed a question that will surely get plenty of responses from Steelers fans.

Bill Simmons Asks Intriguing Mike Tomlin Question

“Was Tomlin holding them back?” Simmons asked, per “The Ringer” on X. “Does this become a storyline this week?”

He goes on to ask why the offense is suddenly so much better with an even older Aaron Rodgers. Of course, Tomlin was not an offensive coach the same way Mike McCarthy is for the 2026 Steelers.

Simmons also adds how a 4-5 finish from this point on still gets the Steelers to 10-7, likely enough for a playoff berth.

This is a broad question and one from a personality who is known for stirring the pot. The Steelers did go 10-7 every season from 2023-2025, so it was not regular-season success that was a knock on Tomlin. It all had to do with the postseason.

One Steeler Surging Under New Coaching Staff

While the Steelers as a whole may not have been held back by Tomlin, one player in particular is clearly thriving under new leadership.

That is running back Jaylen Warren, who looks like a potential Offensive Player of the Year candidate thus far. He is up to 704 rushing yards and 294 receiving yards through six games. He is on pace to set new career-highs in both categories and may get that done before the end of November.

Warren joined the Steelers in 2022 and was behind Najee Harris on the depth chart for three years. He then took over the lead role in 2025, but still shared a good chunk of the workload with Kenny Gainwell.

This year it has been made clear Warren is the top option and someone who will be heavily featured on offense every game. That remains true even with Rico Dowdle on the roster as well.

Whether Tomlin held the Steelers back is up for debate. Yet one thing abundantly clear is how Warren is thriving under McCarthy’s offensive system.