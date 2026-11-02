Steelers Defender Roasts Deshaun Watson for ‘Crying’

The Pittsburgh Steelers took home a dominant 27-6 win over the rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was unable to do much of anything until the game reached the final minutes.

A notable moment early on was when Steelers defender Jaquan Brisker was called for a roughing-the-passer penalty for a big hit on Watson. The defender brought it up postgame and did not hold back on his criticism of Watson.

Jaquan Brisker Calls Out Deshaun Watson

Brisker spoke with the media following the game and was not thrilled with the call, per Ashley Wenskoski.

“Babying the quarterback, he’s lying there, crying or whatever he’s doing,” he said. “It is what it is. I won’t assume I’m gonna get fined, because if you watch it I’m hitting him with my chest then I’m off going to the side. But he had his binky today.”

That is some vintage Browns-Steelers trash talk as it has become very clear these two teams do not like each other. Splitting two matchups one month apart helps explain the animosity in 2026.

There was plenty of talk leading up to this game, with Browns defender Jared Verse being a particularly vocal individual about his disdain for the Steelers and the way they play the game. Ultimately, the Steelers were able to back up all the talk with a dominant win to take over first place in the division.

That means Brisker can say Watson had his “binky” and keep the rivalry strong as both teams continue to compete for the AFC North crown.

Steelers Dominated Browns All Afternoon

The Steelers defense forced consecutive fumbles in the first quarter and jumped out to a 10-0 lead before the Browns could even run a proper drive.

Pressure was in Watson’s face all game, as he took eight sacks and was hit a total of 13 times. T.J. Watt led the way with two sacks, while both Cam Heyward and Patrick Queen added 1.5 apiece. Brisker did not record a sack, but did get a big hit on Watson early in the game that was ultimately flagged.

The final score could have been much more lopsided if not for a few goal-line stands from the Browns defense. A dropped pass by DK Metcalf that ended up as an interception ended a promising drive as well. That makes the 27-6 final almost not indicative of just how much the Steelers dominated the entire game.

Pittsburgh now get a much-needed bye week before a Week 10 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.