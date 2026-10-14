Former Steelers 300-Pound Defensive Lineman Gets Tryout With NFC Foe

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale visited another club for a tryout Tuesday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Ekuale participated in a tryout for the Washington Commanders. Additionally, fellow defensive tackles Jalen Hunt and Devonnsha Maxwell also tried out for the Commanders on Tuesday.

Ekuale spent one season with the Steelers, which was last year. In seven games, he had six combined tackles and one quarterback hit.

Prior to that, Ekuale also played for the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots. With the Patriots in 2024, Ekuale started 16 games, posting 52 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss. He also registered three quarterback hits and a sack.

During the 2020 campaign, he started five contests for the Jaguars. Ekuale made his NFL debut for the Browns in 2019.

Ekuale played the 2025 season for the Steelers on a 1-year, $2.8 million contract. The deal included a $1.63 million signing bonus. The defensive tackle became a free agent in March but hasn’t signed with a new team yet.

In September, Ekuale tried out for the Houston Texans. A contract didn’t come from that tryout.

In addition to the three defensive tackles, the Commanders also hosted running back Devin Neal for a tryout Tuesday. Washington also signed Neal to its practice squad.

Former Steelers DT Daniel Ekuale Tries out for Commanders

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale tried out for the Washington Commanders on Tuesday.

Neal already signing with Washington could be a sign Ekuale isn’t going to get a deal from the Commanders. But the defensive tackle is getting tryout opportunities, so it might only be a matter of time before he joins a team.

Ekuale ended his tenure with the Steelers on injured reserve because he suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 last year. It’s been almost a year since that injury.

Obviously, any team that signs Ekuale is going to want to make sure he’s fully healthy and ready to contribute.

Also late last season, Ekuale received a 5-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy. Fortunately for the defensive tackle, he served that suspension while on IR, so he will at least be ready to play if a team wants to sign him this fall.

The Steelers have an injury at defensive tackle with Derrick Harmon out. The second-year defensive lineman sustained a foot injury in Week 4, which landed him on injured reserve last week.

Yet, the Steelers have not appeared to express any interest in bringing back Ekuale.

Pittsburgh is pretty deep along its defensive line this season. All-Pro Cameron Hayward is back along with Harmon, Keeanu Benton and Yahya Black. The Steelers also added veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day and two rookies — Gabe Rubio and Kevin Jobity Jr. — this year.

The team picked Rubio in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft and then signed Jobity in undrafted free agency. Both rookies made the Steelers 53-man roster. Rubio made his debut in Week 5 with Harmon on IR.

Ekuale has started 21 of 64 games in his NFL career. He has posted eight tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and six sacks.