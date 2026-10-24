Steelers Make DeShon Elliott Announcement Before Saints Matchup

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran safety DeShon Elliott was trending in the right direction at practice throughout the week. The team took the last time for Elliott to make his 2026 season debut Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

On Saturday, the Steelers announced they have activated Elliott from the reserve/injured list. He will be eligible to play Sunday against the Saints in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Paris, France.

Elliott fully practiced Wednesday and Thursday before the team flew to Europe. The Steelers then canceled their Friday practice in France.

The veteran safety doesn’t have an injury designation on the team’s injury report. Barring a last-minute setback, Elliott will dress for the first time this season versus the Saints.

On Wednesday, the Steelers released safety Rayshawn Jenkins. The team didn’t make a corresponding move, which left open a roster spot for Elliott on Saturday.

Elliott started this season on the PUP list because of a knee injury he sustained last season. Elliott hyperextended his knee, which required surgery, in Week 8 almost exactly a year ago on October 26.

Steelers Activate DeShon Elliott for Week 7

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers activated safety DeShon Elliott from the team’s injured list Saturday.

The Jenkins release was a pretty strong giveaway that Elliott would play in Week 7. The Steelers moved on from the safety suddenly even though they later placed defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day on injured reserve.

Not replacing Jenkins was part of the indication Elliott would return. The Steelers flew to Paris with only two healthy safeties on their active roster.

Elliott will be the third for the game against the Saints. Elliott could start the contest. He started 19 of 20 games from 2024-25 with the Steelers before his season-ending injury last year.

In five games during 2025, Elliott posted 38 combined tackles. He also had one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits, one sack, two pass defenses and one interception.

Elliott began his career in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens. He spent three seasons with the Ravens, where he became a regular starter in 2020.

Since then, he’s only not started on two occasions while being on the active roster.

In 2022 and 2023, Elliott played for the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. The safety signed with the Steelers during the 2024 offseason.

Steelers Safety Depth for Saints Matchup

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings could return to a reserve role with DeShon Elliott back healthy.

Elliott is making his return from injury at an interesting time. A month ago, there would be no question about Elliott’s place on the Steelers defense.

But rookie Robert Spears-Jennings has played well in the veteran’s absence. Spears-Jennings has played at least 53% of the team’s defensive snaps the past three weeks. The rookie lined up for a season-high 47 snaps (63.5%) last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Elliott will likely start next to Jaquan Brisker versus the Saints. Entering the season, that was Pittsburgh’s projected starting safeties. But Spears-Jennings could play significant snaps too.

With Elliott back, though, the Steelers secondary should have better communication because of his experience.

During his first season with the Steelers, Elliott had a career-best 108 combined tackles. He also registered six pass defenses, four tackles for loss and one interception.