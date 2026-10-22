Steelers Predicted to Trade for Former Raiders Starting Safety

The Pittsburgh Steelers likely released safety Rayshawn Jenkins to create space for fellow safety DeShon Elliott to return. Elliott fully practiced Wednesday and might be ready to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

“I hope so,” said McCarthy when asked Wednesday about Elliott’s Week 7 availability. “We have a practice plan for him.

“He’s doing really well. He’s chomping at the bit.”

But ESPN’s Bill Barnwell still sees the Steelers needing another safety. On Thursday, the analyst proposed Pittsburgh acquire veteran defensive back Isaiah Pola-Mao from the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Pola-Mao isn’t a great player, but he’s a viable safety in a pinch. And the Steelers seem to be in a pinch for safety help around this time every year,” wrote Barnell.

“The Steelers are using Jaquan Brisker and rookie seventh-round pick Robert Spears-Jennings at safety, with Jalen Ramsey playing in a hybrid slot/safety role. Brisker’s injury history and Spears-Jennings’ inexperience would suggest that the Steelers would be wise to at least add a veteran safety as depth.”

Pola-Mao lost his starting job to second-round rookie Treydan Stukes during training camp. That makes Pola-Mao expendable in Las Vegas.

The veteran, though, has 32 games of starting experience since the beginning of the 2024 campaign. Last season, he had 92 combined tackles, including four for loss with four pass defenses and two interceptions.

How Isaiah Pola-Mao Could Fit With Steelers

Getty ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao before the NFL trade deadline.

Barnwell writing Pola-Mao “isn’t a great player” isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement. But it keeps expectations in check

The ESPN analyst made no mention of Elliott. Without him in his analysis, Barnwell sees the Steelers in the market for not a great safety but one who could start or come off the bench.

Pola-Mao has the ability to do that and contribute on special teams. This season, he is averaging 20.5 special teams snaps per game.

Put another way, the Steelers released Jenkins from their active roster Wednesday. Pola-Mao would replace Jenkins from a depth perspective.

Pola-Mao entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He immediately made the Raiders active roster as a rookie. Las Vegas waived the safety in late September of that season, but he returned almost immediately on the practice squad. Pola-Mao then worked his way back to the active roster.

The 27-year-old became a starter in 2024. In 67 games overall, he has posted 236 combined tackles, including nine tackles for loss. Pola-Mao also has 10 pass defenses, three interceptions and three sacks.

When Will DeShon Elliott Return?

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott could be ready to make his debut Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Elliott has been back at Steelers practice since October 8. The team opened his 21-day window to return from injured reserve that day.

Therefore, the team doesn’t have to active Elliott this week. But the Steelers will have to remove him from IR before October 29 or the veteran safety will have to remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

As things are trending, Elliott will likely be back for Week 7. The Steelers face the Saints in Paris, and Pittsburgh currently has only two safeties on its active roster. It’s highly unlikely the Steelers will enter the game without a third safety, so some type of transaction is probably on the horizon before Sunday.

Elliott’s pending return and how he plays could impact what potential addition the team makes in the secondary at the NFL trade deadline. Unless more injuries occur at the position, though, receiver is a much bigger need.

Most pundits expect the Steelers to add a wideout at the trade deadline although the team did sign veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad this week.

The league’s trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10.